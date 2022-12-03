Child Abuse is at an All-Time High in the Philippines, with the West as the Leading Consumer

The Philippines is the country with the highest production of child abuse material. Charities have estimated that 1 in 5 children are involved in some form of exploitation, and it is commonly the parents and relatives profiteering from the abuse. The lockdowns during the Pandemic left vulnerable children trapped with financially desperate adults. Many may have had abuse histories and have normalized this in their culture. High-speed internet with millions of paying customers in Europe, the USA, and the UK has made monetizing media exploiting children very easy. The pedophile industry is currently a billion-dollar global business.

The sick and degenerate behaviors of the liberal Western mindset are polluting the entire world. The millions of children who have lost their lives to the ideas of catering to other people’s freedom is an untold tragic story.

The Capitalistic hunger for profit at any cost is the animalistic motive behind parents selling their children into slavery. Tourists and online predators feel free to pay for children to be violated. The depraved culture will never see an end, while money over morals rules the world. The poverty cycles that drive desperation are also never going to end with the corrupt economic systems in place that allow the rich to get wealthier and the poor to rely on debt to survive.

The hudud system of the Sharia law is indeed a blessing from Allah (swt) as it has always served as an effective barrier to ensure the human rights of people. The strict measures to ensure that guilt is established without doubt and the heavy penalty for the worst of crimes made the Khilafah (Caliphate) a place of utmost security for all citizens and children. Not only are the physical rights of children closely guarded in the Khilafah, the Quran explicitly forbids emotional abuse, as cursing your children and using humiliating words to injure one’s feelings is punishable by Allah (swt).

«لَا تَدْعُوا عَلَى أَنْفُسِكُمْ وَلَا تَدْعُوا عَلَى أَوْلَادِكُمْ وَلَا تَدْعُوا عَلَى خَدَمِكُمْ وَلَا تَدْعُوا عَلَى أَمْوَالِكُمْ لَا تُوَافِقُوا مِنْ اللَّهِ تَبَارَكَ وَتَعَالَى سَاعَةَ نَيْلٍ فِيهَا عَطَاءٌ فَيَسْتَجِيبَ لَكُمْ»

“Don’t curse yourself, your children, your servants, your property, lest you ask Allah at a time that supplications are answered.”

The children in the Khilafah would be taught in an education system that teaches shame concerning illegal physical acts and protection of the body privacy. Today the opposite is taught in western education systems with gender fluidity and promiscuity being referenced as the path to happiness. The BBC reported in November 2022, a transgender man groomed and assaulted a 14-year-old girl who became pregnant. The ease with which relationships are made between strangers is the cause of the prolific exploitation of the world’s vulnerable youth. We call for the return of the just and pure system in the manner of the Quran and Sunnah so that the world’s children can be rescued from the curse of Capitalism and liberal values.

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir