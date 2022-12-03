Invitation to Attend and Participate in the Ummah’s Issues Forum

We, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, are pleased to extend an invitation to the brothers in the media brothers, politicians, and people of thought and opinion, to attend and participate in the monthly Forum of the Ummah’s Issues, which deals with recent issues, under the title:

“Federalism is a Shredding Machine… Why Insist on it in the Proposed Constitutions?!”

Speakers:

1- Ustaadh Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman) – Assistant Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan.

2- Engineer Basil Mustafa – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

3- And the platform officer, Ustaadh Ibrahim Musharraf – Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan.

Date: Saturday, 09 Jumada Al-Awwal 1444 AH – 03/12/2022 CE, at 11 am

Place: Hizb ut Tahrir Office / Wilayah of Sudan, Khartoum East – West, the intersection of Al-Mak Nimr Street with 21 October Street.

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Wilayah Page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Universities Page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Hizb’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your attendance honors us.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

4 Jumada I 1444 – MOnday, 28th November 2022

NO: HTS 1444 / 15

