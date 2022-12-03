The Military Commander We Need

With a change in the command of the sixth largest army in the world, debate was sparked locally, in Pakistan, and globally, over the role of the powerful military establishment and its army chief. A lot has been discussed regarding the legacy of the army chiefs, who preceded General Syed Asim Munir, the Seventeenth Commander in Chief of the nuclear-armed, ninth most powerful army in the world. However, more than the legacy of predecessors, which is a source of regret and anger, the duty of the military commander itself, must be the subject of attention.

So, what kind of military commander is required? The Chief of Army Staff in Pakistan is a role that carries one of the mightiest responsibilities before Allah (swt), the Creator of mankind, in the world today. The role of the military commander is established from the Command of Allah (swt), for He (swt) Alone is Sovereign over all military officers. Thus, the military commander is not to pay any attention to Western institutional doctrines, or the whims and desires of any people, the likes and dislikes of the colonialist international community or whatever the American military’s USCENTCOM, the US Pentagon and the US State Department, may demand to “do more” of.

The legacy of the previous, or the incumbent, Commander in Chief are evaluated according to the Deen, that Allah (swt) chose for us. The motto of the Pakistan Army regiments is an embodiment of the Command from Allah (swt), regarding the role of its chief. The new Army Chief is from the 23rd Battalion Frontier Force Regiment, whose motto “Labbaik,” is an expression of total submission to Allah (swt). The true Islamic military commander does not submit to the will, dictates, instructions, guidelines, resolutions or commands of any Taghoot (authority other than Allah (swt).

There is no room for disobedience of Allah (swt), for the Muslim military commander. There is no room for; going back to the barracks at a time of oppression whilst claiming to “restore institutional integrity,” being blind to the atrocities upon the Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and India due to “geo-economics,” compromising with colonialist international powers due to doctrines of necessity, turning away from fighting for the Sake of Allah (swt) with the excuse of a weak economy and being “apolitical” by supporting democracy, which only ruins our potential and increases our misery.

The remarkable Islamic history has taught us that the honored military commanders are those who fought for the Sake of Allah (swt), protecting the lands, life, property and honor of Muslims. Thus, Salauddin, Sultan Muhammad Fateh, Mehmud of Ghazni, Fahreddin Pasha and Tipu Sultan live on in the hearts and Duas of billions of Muslims. However, Mir Sadiq and Mir Jaffer, who sold their armies and people to the kuffar, are hated until today.

The honored general we need now will overturn the US plan to strengthen India against China, by ensuring the “restraint” of Pakistan Army from any “misadventure.” He will reject support of US military and strategic objectives in Afghanistan, through providing GLOCs and the ALOC of “the Boulevard” air corridor, that allows US drones to spy on our sensitive military assets. He will seal the US spy-posts that are disguised as an embassy and consulates, that can listen into our military communications. He will reject abandoning Occupied Kashmir, that leaves our women and children to the mercy of the brutal Indian Army. He will reject the IMF and FATF interventions in Pakistan, that destroy our economy and weaken our army.

Thus, the honored general we need now, does not care for anything other than the Command of Allah (swt). He will never allow the United States any authority over our affairs. He will never ally with and assist the foremost enemy of Muslims, to achieve its strategic regional and global objectives.

The honored military commander we need now, will never confine his army to the barracks, at a time when his Nussrah is required to re-establish the ruling by Islam. Indeed, Islam commands action in times of oppression, not inaction. Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَا ‌تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُمْ مِنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنْصَرُونَ]

“And do not be inclined to the oppressors or you will be touched by the Fire. For then you would have no protectors other than Allah, nor would you be helped.” [TMQ Surah Hud 11:113].

The military commander we need is the honored son of the Ansar, whose leader, Sa’d bin Mu’adh (ra) had the most honored of deaths. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«اهْتَزَّ عَرْشُ الرَّحْمَنِ لِمَوْتِ سَعْدِ بْنِ مُعَاذٍ»

“The Throne of the Beneficent shook because of the death of Sa`d bin Mu`adh.” [Bukhari].

Regarding the shaking of the Throne mentioned here, in his book Fatah Al-Baaree, Ibn Hajar interpreted it by saying, والمراد باهتزاز العرش استبشاره وسروره بقدوم روحه “The meaning of shaking means His rejoicing and His pleasure at the receiving of his soul.” Such an honored death was after granting Nussrah for the establishment of the Deen, and Jihad in the Path of Allah (swt) to spread it.

Having granted his Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, the military commander will be mobilized by the Khaleefah, as we need. The Khaleefah will never leave Muslim women and children at the mercy of tyrants and oppressors, be it in Kashmir or Palestine. He will respond to the call of oppressed, sending a willing Salahudin, considering only the obligation Allah (swt) imposed on him. The Khaleefah will not leave Muslims in disarray, divided into over fifty nation states. Under the command of a unifying Khilafah, a Salahudin will be sent to uproot the traitors and collaborators of the kuffar. And the tyrants of the world will be deposed, one by one, by an army that will finally liberate humanity from the oppression of man-made law.

The role of the military commander we need is clear. Who will arise to fulfill its requirements, in order to earn the pleasure of Allah (swt)? That, remains to be seen.

Arsalan Farooq – Wilayah Pakistan