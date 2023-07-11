Activism, Europe, Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 11th July 2023
Britain Annual Khilafah Conference: “Do You Really know who is Prophet Muhammad (saw)?”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir Britain

Hizb ut Tahrir Britain will organize an annual Khilafah conference entitled:

“Do You Really know who is Prophet Muhammad (saw)?”

London: Saturday, 15th July 2023 CE
Birmingham Sunday 16th July 2023 CE

Sunday, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH – 09 July 2023 CE

– Trailer for Annual Conference –

– London Conference –

20230715 London Muhammad Conf2023 P1

20230715 London Muhammad Conf2023 P2

– Birmingham Conference –

20230716 Birmingham Muhammad Conf2023 P1

20230716 Birmingham Muhammad Conf2023 P2

