Britain Annual Khilafah Conference: “Do You Really know who is Prophet Muhammad (saw)?”

Hizb ut Tahrir Britain will organize an annual Khilafah conference entitled:
“Do You Really know who is Prophet Muhammad (saw)?”
London: Saturday, 15th July 2023 CE
Birmingham Sunday 16th July 2023 CE
Stay Tuned…
Sunday, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH – 09 July 2023 CE
– Trailer for Annual Conference –
– London Conference –
– Birmingham Conference –
Conference Hashtags
#HTBConference2023
#Prophetmuhammad
#HizbBritain
For more details, please visit Hizb ut Tahrir Britain websites:
Official Page: Hizb ut Tahrir Britain
Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir Britain
Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir Britain
YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir Britain