Hizb ut Tahrir Organizes Pickets Calling on the Muslim Armies to Support the People of Jenin

In the aftermath of the brutal and unjust invasion of the Jenin camp by the forces of the Jewish army, where those forces wreaked death, destruction and corruption, Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine organized mass pickets in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah and Qalqilya, entitled “Victory for Jenin and Seeking Nusrah from the Muslim Armies.”

Speeches were delivered addressing the armies of the Islamic Ummah, opening with the words “Allahu Akbar… When will the zeal of men move in the armies of the Muslims, so we see their legions growing in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Allahu Akbar… Isn’t the army of Egypt capable in an hour of Day on the eradication of the Jewish entity from its roots?!

Isn’t the Jordan army able to crush the Jewish entity and remove it from existence?!… Are the armies of Turkey and Pakistan not capable of liberating Jerusalem and fulfilling Allah’s promise and the glad tidings of His Messenger?!”

The words also included talk about the heroism of the mujahideen in Jenin and its camp, quoting: “In Jenin, the land of heroism, a small number of heroic mujahideen stood firm in the face of planes, armored vehicles, and thousands of soldiers, and they did not abandon their weapons, so what about you, O soldiers of the Muslim armies?! The steadfastness and steadfastness of these mujahideen. He taunted your enemy, then they came out clothed with shame, and this reveals the strength and determination of the believers in confronting their enemies. The steadfastness of these heroes and their fighting despite their small number and equipment exposes the tyrant rulers who shackle the Ummah’s armies from carrying out their duty Nusrah of Islam and of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The speeches also referred to the shameful position of the rulers in light of these events by saying: “The angry ones desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque morning and evening, destroy homes and shed blood, then someone comes out to us saying we warn Israel against crossing the red lines! What red lines are you talking about?! Keep the red lines after the destruction of homes, the displacement of people, the bloodshed, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa

Mosque?!

The protest concluded by addressing the people of the Blessed Land with patience, perseverance, and transcendence in faith, and not despairing of it, and working to influence it. The people of the Jenin camp manifested a strong message that made hearts cry and stirred up the Islamic Aqeedah and feelings in the Hebron stand, where they addressed the Ummah of Islam and its armies to come to the aid of your people and brothers in Jenin. How if there was a real bond behind them?! How would it be if there were armies with them and ahead of them with tanks, planes, missiles, and men trained to fight, like the army of Jordan, Egypt, or the country of Hijaz…?! What are you waiting for with your weapons?! Don’t you long for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque?! Don’t you long to be like Saladin?! These were some of the excerpts spoken.

Speakers reminded the Ummah of its duty and that it is a strong Ummah capable of liberating the Blessed Land and that the Jewish entity is not strong enough to stand up to it, and warned it against failing to fulfill its duty towards Palestine and the people of the Blessed Land, for that would be a betrayal and a great sin.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Picket in Ramallah in Support of the People in Jenin

Picket in the town of Qalqilya in Support of the People in Jenin

– Sidelines of the events of the city of Khalil al-Rahman (Hebron) Picket in support of the people of Jenin al-Qassam –

Media Report on the Pickets in support of the people of Jenin al-Qassam