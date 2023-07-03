 Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, la illaha illa Allah, Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Walillaahil Hamd

Hizb ut Tahrir / Australia extends its warmest greetings on this blessed and joyous occasion of Eid ul-Adha to all the Muslims, after spending the blessed first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah in obedience and drawing closer to our creator with righteous acts of obedience. Indeed Allah (swt) is most generous in showering His Mercy upon His (swt) servants.

Eid ul-Adha reminds us of the great sacrifices that our Father and khaleelul-Allah (Friend of Allah), Ibrahim (as), went through in the service of Allah (swt) and His (swt) Deen. Allah (swt) relates to us Ibraheem’s (as) story so that the Ummah takes it as a timeless lesson throughout the ages.

Ibraheem (as) challenged the idols of the day, bravely accounted the tyrant and exposed the ideological flaws of the society around him. He patiently bore the violent reaction of the society and its ruler and contently placed his affairs in the hands of the Almighty (swt). Allah (swt) thus did guide and save him (as).

[قَالَ أَتَعْبُدُونَ مَا تَنْحِتُونَ * وَاللهُ خَلَقَكُمْ وَمَا تَعْمَلُونَ * قَالُوا۟ ابْنُوا۟ لَهُ بُنْيَاناً فَأَلْقُوهُ فِي الْجَحِيمِ * فَأَرَادُوا۟ بِهِ كَيْداً فَجَعَلْنَاهُمُ الْأَسْفَلِينَ * وَقَالَ إِنِّي ذَاهِبٌ إِلَى رَبِّي سَيَهْدِينِ]

“He argued, “How can you worship what you carve with your own hands, when it is Allah Who created you and whatever you do?” They said to one another, “Build him a furnace and cast him into the blazing fire.” And so they sought to harm him, but We made them inferior. He later said, “I am leaving (in obedience) to my Lord. He will guide me.”

[TMQ 37:95-99].

Then, Ibraheem (as) prayed for a righteous son for which his dua was answered because of his uprightness. He raised his offspring to be from among the righteous.

[رَبِّ هَبْ لِي مِنَ الصَّالِحِينَ * فَبَشَّرْنَاهُ بِغُلَامٍ حَلِيمٍ]

“My Lord! Bless me with righteous offspring.” So We gave him good news of a forbearing son.”

[TMQ 37: 100-101].

Both matters, Ibraheem’s (as) obedience and the patience of his righteous son, were then combined for the greatest test that a family could go through. Being asked to sacrifice one’s own son. Both duly submitted. Allah (swt) accepted their obedience and replaced the original command with that of sacrificing a sheep instead.

He, Ibraheem (as), was then made as an Imam (leader) for humanity:

[وَإِذِ ابْتَلَى إِبْرَاهِيمَ رَبُّهُ بِكَلِمَاتٍ فَأَتَمَّهُنَّ قَالَ إِنِّي جَاعِلُكَ لِلنَّاسِ إِمَاماً قَالَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِي قَالَ لَا يَنَالُ عَهْدِي الظَّالِمِينَ]

“And [remember] when his Lord tried Abraham with [certain] words, and he fulfilled them. He said, “I am making you an imam for mankind.” He said, “And of my progeny?” He said, “My covenant does not include the wrongdoers.””

[TMQ 2:124].

And so on this Eid, we remember our Father Ibraheem (as) and this example and apply it to our times. One where we challenge the modern false gods of Secularism, Liberalism and all other man-made systems and their tyrants that maintain them. Bearing with patience the often violent reactions of society by entrenching our obedience to Allah (swt) and working harder to fulfil His commands. Raising a righteous family on the same path of virtue that we long for ourselves. Prepared to sacrifice the distractions that surround us whilst working to establish an abode that is firmly built upon the Sharia that Allah (swt) revealed. Then we as an Ummah will return as leaders for mankind as promised for the descendants of Sayyidna Ibraheem (as).

May Allah (swt) accept your virtuous deeds during these blessed days, return the Hujjaaj (pilgrims) to their families safely and in acceptance from their Lord (swt).

Eid Mubarak.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

Press Release

10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Wednesday, 28th June 2023

No: 06 / 1444