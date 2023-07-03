Sheikh Hasina the Smart Deceiver, presenting Herself as the so-called Defender of St. Martin’s Island to Hide her Subservience to her Western Masters

There is a Chinese proverb, “The clever crow always paints its feathers black” to protect itself from adversity. Sheikh Hasina is like the crow who is trying hard to paint herself as a defender of the sovereignty of the country in order to protect herself from the outrage of the people. Sheikh Hasina said at a press conference held on last Wednesday, June 21, on her recent visit to Switzerland and Qatar- “I don’t want to return to power by leasing the island of St. Martin”. But it is clear as daylight that being desperate to stay in power, Hasina government has been handing over Bangladesh’s sovereignty and strategic assets to US in the name of so-called bilateral compromises and agreements and has been establishing India’s dominance over the country. Even after the plan to use Bangladesh as a pawn in the US-China conflict became evident, her government has officially embraced US scheme by announcing the Indo-Pacific Outlook on 24 April before the commencement of her visit to the US. Against this backdrop, Hasina government already pleased US by awarding the Matarbari deep-sea port in southern Bangladesh to Japan – a key ally of US for Indo-Pacific and also agreed in principle to give all the 15 deep-sea hydrocarbon blocks to the US energy giant ExxonMobil (The Daily Jugantor, April 25, 2023).

This deceitful strategy of Hasina government is not new! The people know that Sheikh Hasina tried to gain false credibility of the people by saying that she could not come to power in 2001 because she rejected the US offer to export gas to India. But in the past, the people have witnessed the shameless India appeasement policy of the Hasina government through various derogatory statements such as “Bangladesh’s blood relation with India” or “husband-wife” relationship etc. Even admitting to serve India’s interests, Sheikh Hasina unequivocally said, “What we have given to India, they will remember for the rest of their lives”. Therefore, it is already proven fact that the interests of the country and the people are worthless to the Hasina government. In this situation, when this deadly attempt to secure her throne by handing over the country’s strategic assets and sovereignty to the US and its regional watchdog India is gradually being exposed, Sheikh Hasina is trying to present herself as uncompromising on the issue of the country’s sovereignty by announcing that she will not lease the island of St. Martin to the United States. Allah Swt. Says:

[كَبُرَ مَقْتًا عِنْدَ اللَّهِ أَنْ تَقُولُوا مَا لاَ تَفْعَلُونَ]

“Greatly hateful in the sight of Allah is that you say what you do not do”

[Surah As-Saff: 3].

On the other hand, the deception of the US Agent BNP alliance is multi-dimensional like a rainbow, they change their political position according to the changes in USA’s interests. They were born as so-called nationalist against Indian supremacy and used the anti-Indian sentiment among the people for their political interests; but, they did not take a strong stance against US-Indian hegemony over the country due to the geopolitical interests of the US and the new US-India relationship. As a result, they have been indirectly helping to advance the neo-colonial project of the United States in this region. In fact, deceiving the people and protecting the interests of the Western Colonialists is the art of secular politics and the last word of the politics of the Awami-BNP ruling elites.

O People! The purpose of politics in Islam is to take care the internal affairs of the people and to protect the people from the aggression of external enemies. History witness that only the Khilafah (Caliphate) has produced righteous and courageous rulers and leaders who have not strayed even an iota of hair to protect the interests of the Muslim Ummah. The Khilafah state produced leaders such as Caliph Abdul Hamid II, who in 1901 was offered about $2.2 million in wealth by the Jewish leader Theodor Herzl in exchange for Jewish settlement in Palestine. The Caliph Abdul Hamid II refused to meet Herzl, sending a stern reply, “Advise Herzl not to take any further steps in his project. I cannot give away a handful of the soil of this land of Palestine for it is not mine to give; it belongs to the Muslim Ummah who have fought for the sake of this land and watered it with their blood. if the Islamic Caliphate is one day destroyed then they would be able to take Palestine without a price. While I am alive however, I would rather push a sword into my body than see the land of Palestine is taken away from the Islamic State”. In every age, the Khilafah State produced visionary and courageous leaders who did not bow down to the superpowers even in their final days; they sought protection only from Allah (swt). Hizb ut Tahrir is the successors of Caliph Abdul Hamid who do not lie to the people and taken oath to free the Muslim Ummah from the infidel colonialists by re-establishing Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate). Therefore, the only way to protect the sovereignty of the Muslim Ummah is to unite under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir and bring back the glorious Khilafah.

Allah (swt) says:

[هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]

“He is the One who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion (Deen) of truth, so that He makes it prevail over all religions (Deen), even though the mushriks (those who ascribe partners to Allah) dislike (it)” [As-Saff: 9].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

8 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Monday 28th June 2023

No: 27 / 1444