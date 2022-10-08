Al-Waqiyah TV: How Should We Respond to Iran’s Anti-Hijab Protests?!

Over the last fortnight, there have been protests across Iran and in other parts of the world in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who was reportedly arrested by Iran’s morality police for not covering her hair properly with the Hijab and subsequently beaten to death while in their custody. In some of the protests women have been burning their hijab and cutting their hair to express their anger and opposition to the rule of the Iranian regime that presents itself as an Islamic model of governance.

So, what do these protests aim to achieve? How Islamic is Iran’s political system? And how as Muslims should we respond to these anti-hijab demonstrations? These are some of the questions we hope to address in this discussion.

Saturday, 05 Rabi-ul Awwal 1444 AH – 01 October 2022 CE