A Hundred Hijri Years after the Abolition of the Ottoman Caliphate in Istanbul

• The struggle between the truth (Al-Haq) and falsehood (Al-Batil) represents the story of human life, since Allah (swt) created Adam and made him live in His paradise, until Allah (swt) inherits the earth and those on it. Throughout history, the banner of truth has been carried by the Prophets and the followers of their approach, seeking to establish divine laws and cause people to worship Allah. The role of the falsehood was represented by the followers of Satan and desires, who want people to stray from the path, and to digress into a great deviation.

• The conflict between the holders of truth and the holders of falsehood has been a struggle of existence throughout the ages, which is unrelenting and never-ceasing, except for a short respite for a warrior, in which he regains his strength, to return in an attempt to determine the battle, with all the weapons he possesses and the tools he can use.

• Besides the declared military war, there has always been a covert war aimed at influencing the minds of hostile peoples, to change their convictions, and direct their behaviour in a manner consistent with the interests of their enemies… In the past, the Arabs said:

Do not consider war an arrow and a helmet but minds are the weapon of those who are vehement.

• It is a psychological warfare, the most dangerous weapon whose effect outweighs all kinds of weaponries, because it attacks the opponent’s thinking, destroys his resolve, destroys his will, and leads him to despair resulting from the false sense of helplessness, prompting him to lay down arms and announce surrender to the slaughter.

• This is exactly what America, the goddess of the regime is trying to do today in its historical and fateful battle with our people in Ash-Sham, who revolted against it and its agent in the last round of the struggle between the truth and falsehood, in which they announce the end of the era of the regime that the colonists bequeathed the rule of the country to it, then the ruling was inherited by the son after his father, just as personal property is inherited. America has resorted over a decade to every trickery and the use of every means that would make the revolutionaries lose their self-confidence, and make them feel powerless in the ability to complete the way, to entrap them in despair from the possibility of reaching the goal, and distracting their minds from trying to continue the path.

• When America realized that the revolution runs in the bloodstream of the people of Ash-Sham, and that there is no way to persuade them to return, especially after they have gone to the squares, declaring that the time has come for the Ummah to rid itself of the tyranny of the international capitalist system, and return to exercising its inevitable role in leading humanity towards the good in the next Khilafah State … Then, America mobilized its forces, used its tools, and gathered many countries behind it in one alliance in which it divided them into two groups, playing two harmonious roles, apparently different and agreeing in reality and purpose. One team is bombing, killing and destroying, and another betrays, deceives, and claims friendship. With many successive conferences held in different capitals, they were all able to derail this revolution, by tightening their control over the decisions of the leaders of its factions, after buying their consciences with political money, so they turned its rudder to reach what it has reached. All of this was a psychological taming of the people of the revolution, making them perceive their inability to reach its goal, and pushing them to announce its death, then bury it and regret every action they did during it.

• The actions carried out by countries subordinate to America and the hired countries to work for it in Ash-Sham; actions of killing and destruction, and actions of cunning and deception, have resulted in the dismemberment of the revolution, the splitting of its people, and their distribution in four regions, different from each other in form, but similar to the point of congruence in content and political subordination. These are, the area of the ​​fragile control of the dilapidated regime led by the commander of the largest faction and the American agent Bashar Assad in the centre and the south, in partnership with the Russians and the Iranians; the area of ​​control of the Syrian Democratic Forces faction, which is explicitly supported by America with its military bases in the northeast, the areas of the Shield, the Branch and the Spring in the north that are under the direct control of the Turkish regime involved in the implementation of the American plan, and the northwest region also under Turkish domination, but through the of Tahrir al-Sham faction.

• As for the formal differences between these four regions, they are not mistaken in terms of the Assad regime’s claim of resisting and opposing the Zionist occupation and that it is waging a global war against it by Western countries, the leaders of Kurdish organizations performing the role of seeking to realize the dream of the Kurds in the current era of building their nation-state, the Turks obliterating the features of the revolution in their areas of control and suppressing its revolutionary spirit under the pretext of protecting their southern borders from the threat of Kurdish terrorism, and finally, the authority’s leaders affixed to themselves the Islamic coloration of the Salafist-jihadi colour.

• As for the congruence between these regions, or artificially created entities, it is reflected in the conduct of those in charge of all of them in the orbit of the international system, and their complete submission to the will of the superpower America, regardless of declaring this explicitly as do the Kurdish leaders who have been stung from the American burrow several times and then they do not consider, and the declaration of its opposite by the regime, which turned the country into a hotbed for soldiers and mercenaries of different states and made its sky vulnerable to aircraft of killing and destruction, and the Turkish hiding behind the title of national security transforming many of our sons the mujahideen into mercenaries and hired killers inside and outside the country, and the claim of Sharia arbitration by the leaders of the commission who have been sending messages of reassurance to America every now and then, beseeching them to preserve them as rulers of their alleged Sunni entity.

• As for what the people of the revolution endure in terms of siege and restriction at all levels, in light of the criminality of the security factions, the looting of the crossings makers, the abuse of human dignity, the muzzling of the free voices, the legalization of the crimes of the leaders, and preoccupying the people with seeking housing and searching for a livelihood, awaiting the relief basket in the country that has turned into a large camp whose inhabitants find no protection from the heat of summer or the cold of winter… All of that – which is the epithet of life in the four regions – has been pushed by America, as a psychological preparation for the people of the revolution, and a preparation for them to accept the next deadly proposition called “the political solution”, which decrees the obituary of the revolution by its people, then their return to the regime’s grip again, to begin the cycle of terrible revenge, to humiliate men and violate their honours, to discipline them for their rebellion against the agent Assad, and their occupation and confusion to America throughout the ten years of the Revolution.

• In order for the trickery to deceive and the conspiracy to be completed, America beautified this deadly trap with finishing touches, trying to decorate it in the eyes of the people so that they could fall into it, calling it at the beginning the “political solution”, so that it would come to mind that it would be a real solution to all the security, living and service problems that the people of the revolution suffer from, misleading them of its horrific reality, and that it will only deepen the rootage of those problems and take away from us the pride and dignity we have received.

• Then America formed the Constitutional Committee of the regime and the secular opposition, whose task is to sign the new secular constitution that America will impose, enshrining its hegemony, fulfilling its interests, and maintaining its influence in our blessed country … It is the constitution of the servile subordinate system in which there will be no sovereignty for the Shari’, nor authority belongs to the Ummah, and will only enshrine political and civilizational submission and defeat before the countries of the West.

• As for the “transitional governing body” promised by the United Nations, it will be nothing but a new façade for the regime itself, and it will only include agents of the regime and the secularists of the coalition, whom America installed as an artificial head for the revolution, pending the “fair” elections that will be held under the auspices of the United Nations, and only those whom America is satisfied with will apply for the presidency there, this is if America does not decide that the criminal Bashar Assad will remain in the presidency as long as he is alive, as a gift to him for the level of his criminality, and as a discipline for those who think of revolting against its agents from among the peoples.

• A political solution, a new constitution, a transitional governing body, and absurd “fair” elections are the cosmetics for the criminal regime that will not change, but rather its security and military institutions, on top of which are America’s henchmen, will remain as an epitome of how to deceive peoples when their affairs are ruled by others!

• Now, that the conspiracy whose threads were woven by America, and carried out by the states affiliated with it and hired by it, has become clear, and the leaders of the factions have surrendered to it and marched in its path,all wanting to destroy the people of the revolution, by killing its essence in them, and pushing them to declare their despair and inability to complete it and to deliver a coup de grace to them by accepting the American political solution and returning to the grip of the criminal regime… We say: As the conspiracy has become clear, its interim goal has been revealed, and its ultimate goal has been exposed, it has been easy for us to confront it, after taking what is necessary intellectually and doctrinally to guard ourselves from its influence, and transforming the feared defeat into a supported victory, to be the relief that is hoped for after narrowness, and the promised ease after hardship, and our Lord, the Almighty from above, has said to us.:

[فَإِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْراً * إِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْراً]



“For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.” [Ash-Sharh: 5-6].

• The first thing that must be provided intellectually and ideologically to guard against the impact of this fierce American attack is to indicate that we embrace the true religion of Allah, which the Lord of Might, owner of Majesty has ensured its victory and manifestation over all other beliefs and religions, and we must only be sincere soldiers in the army of truth, and trustworthy guardians of this doctrine, so that we can enjoy a clear victory when the Truth, Blessed and Exalted be He, wants to raise the banner of His Prophet and support the carriers of His great project.

[هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]



“It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it.”.[At-Tawba: 33[.

• However, the wisdom of Allah Almighty and His way in His creation required that victory is not given to the seeker on a plate of bliss, but rather through the exposure to hardship, the suffering of difficulties, and making sacrifices of blood and souls, then adherence to the ideology and steadfastness on the path. The biography of the prophets and their companions and the afflictions they have been subjected to at the hands of their enemies to avert them from their path, are evidence of this decreed way, and beacons that illuminate the path for those who want to take this path.

[أَمْ حَسِبْتُمْ أَنْ تَدْخُلُوا الْجَنَّةَ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِكُمْ مَثَلُ الَّذِينَ خَلَوْا مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ مَسَّتْهُمُ الْبَأْسَاءُ وَالضَّرَّاءُ وَزُلْزِلُوا حَتَّى يَقُولَ الرَّسُولُ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَعَهُ مَتَى نَصْرُ اللَّهِ أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللَّهِ قَرِيبٌ]



“Or think you that you will enter Paradise without such (trials) as came to those who passed away before you They were afflicted with severe poverty and ailments and were so shaken that even the Messenger and those who believed along with him said, “When (will come) the help of Allah” Yes! Certainly, the help of Allah is near!” [Surah Al Baqarah 2:214].

• While we are in our revival, we are not something new among the people. Rather, it is quite natural for us to go through the trials and tribulations we are going through, and to face the calamities and difficulties that we suffer, because we have chosen to follow the path of change, to change the face of the earth the is governed by the barbaric Capitalism, we want to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) that will overturn the balance of power in the world, redrawing political maps, and shaping the way of life of the nations and peoples who carry its citizenship according to the rulings and concepts of Islam, and the Islamic culture and civilization. Whoever marches on this road, and whoever wants to reach its end, must pay the necessary tax until he reaches its end.

“If the spirits are high… the bodies are tired of their wants”

• What is required of us in this decisive stage is to have patience and endurance over what we are subjected to in terms of trials and tribulations, and to be stationing to guard the goal for which we went out, which is to get rid of the injustice and terror of the laws of mankind, and to move to justice and security of the law of the Most Merciful, and not to allow the not to allow the causes of despair to work in our souls, so we think, even for a while, that we are unable to follow up.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اصْبِرُوا وَصَابِرُوا وَرَابِطُوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ]



“O you who believe! Endure and be more patient (than your enemy), and guard your territory by stationing army units permanently at the places from where the enemy can attack you, and fear Allah, so that you may be successful.” [Aal-i-Imran: 200]

A great people, within a decade, has failed the most powerful states collectively to thwart its revolution and extinguish its burning flame in it, so it is worthy to complete its march until it reaches its goal.

We are a people who believe in Allah, so is their despair with belief?! Yes, we despair of the leaders of the factions, their legitimizers, and the states that support them, and it is unavoidable to give up on them. But we do not despair of Allah, the Powerful the Exalted in Might, who has promised us that He will grant us victory if we support Him by implementing what He commanded and avoiding what He forbade. And sacrifices, no matter how great, do they worth paying attention to with the greatness of goals and objectives? Are we not the descendants of Khalid, Salahuddin and Qutuz?! So, why not restore the glories of Yarmouk, Hattin and Ain Jalut?! We are the children of a nation that, with Allah’s permission, is able to do what it wants when it decides to do what it wants. We will not despair, and Allah is our Lord, and we will not surrender to a battle in which we are confronted with disbelievers, the wicked ones. It remains only for us to decide to proceed with our revival after relying on our Creator and breaking down the psychological barriers that America placed in our way.

• The first practical step that we must take to bring about the desired shift in this revolution, and bring it back to its correct direction, is to restore the revolution’s decision usurped by the leaders of the factions and the countries that support them, by raising the voice loudly in the face of the factional machine of repression and criminality, and carrying out the necessary political and organized actions that will lead to restoring this decision. And the movement of the faces of society and the representatives of the people in different cities and villages, their meeting with each other, their consultations on the matter of the revolution, deciding what should be, and their speech to the general people of the Ummah, especially our sons the Mujahideen in the various factions, and inviting them to make a change to their leaders.

• At that time, what guarantees the good progress in the new path, and guarantees the direct direction towards achieving the goal, is the full use of the lessons and warnings from the revolution, overcoming its mistakes and pitfalls, completing its shortcomings and filling its gaps, especially the criminalization of accepting political money from states, and the criminalization of conducting negotiations and concluding agreements with the regime and its supporters, and to be wary of being dragged back into the corridors of hotels and conference halls, and bear in mind that our faith is our tool and our equipment, and that we have no choice but to hold on to the rope of Allah, not to the traps of the West, and the necessity to take a political leadership that emanates from the womb of the Ummah, and carries its political and civilizational project, the project of the next Khilafah state.