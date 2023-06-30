Yemen: Congratulations on the Blessed Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH

It gives us great pleasure in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen to offer to the entire Islamic Ummah and to the Dawah carriers of the members, of Hizb ut Tahrir, men and women, especially the Ameer of the party, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah; the best congratulations and warmest blessings on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha. We ask Allah (swt) to accept from all of them the rituals, rites and good deeds in these blessed days.

O Muslims:

Every year the pilgrims journey to the Sacred House of Allah (swt) to perform the rituals of Hajj on one level, in which the unity of Muslims is evident in rituals, feelings, situation and goal, in a great scene that the enemies of Muslims from the countries of disbelief and their lackeys from the rulers of Muslims, fear. As there is no regionalism or racism or partisanship of colour, gender or class, and no borders; the Lord is one, the Deen is one, the Qiblah is one, the Ummah is one, and the goal is one.

The Islamic Ummah is one Ummah, its Deen is one, its Aqeedah (creed) is one, its Lord is one and its prophet is one, but what it lacks is one state with one ruler under the shade of one banner. In every Hajj season Muslims wonder: why is that great unity in Hajj and its rituals not embodied in a political unity that was present? In which Muslims have been enjoying for nearly fourteen centuries? But today they are cursing the occupation a thousand times and cursing the borders millions of times, as it reminds them of the cursed Sykes-Picot agreement that divided the single state of Muslim into pieces called countries or kingdoms and sheikhdoms, and they yearn for the day when they travel between Muslim countries with the utmost freedom, and they long for the day when they perform Hajj with Ameer Al Mu’mineen (Commander of the Faithful).

Hajj is a worship, it is the fifth pillar of Islam, but due to the corruption of the regimes and those in charge of them, this worship has turned into a trade. Every year the problem of the high costs of Hajj increases, which has become a problem and a dilemma, worrying everyone, especially those with limited incomes, those who wish to perform this great ritual, so they collect money with great difficulty, and they may even sell some of their possessions in order to be able to perform it. Therefore, a serious stand must be taken in the face of the monopolists and the corrupt. That greed and monopoly will not be solved except by the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood, which implements the limits of Allah (swt), and its rituals are performed in obedience to Allah (swt), not to make money.

This Eid has arrived in the harsh circumstances that the entire Ummah of Islam faces. Yemen, which was happy under the rule of Islam, is engulfed in misery on every side, day and night, because of agent rulers at home and abroad who do not value the sanctities of Allah (swt). They do not rule by what Allah has revealed, but rather they rule by the secular republican system imposed on them by their enemy!! The only way out of these calamities and crises that squeeze and crush the Ummah is to work for the rule of Islam under the Khilafah Rashidah State that unites the Ummah and establishes the rule of Islam. We in Hizb ut Tahrir call on the Islamic Ummah to work with us to establish this great obligation, the crown of obligations, and we put in your hands the draft constitution that we have prepared for this soon-to-be-established state, Allah willing, so that it falls upon an aware ear that will understand it from the leaders who seek Allah’s pleasure, and from the army officers, the influencers, and every individual of the sons of this Ummah, so that we put it together into practice:

Arabic: https://www.hizb-ut-tahrir.info/ar/index.php/resources/hizb-resources/21203.html English: https://www.hizb-ut-tahrir.info/en/index.php/literature/hizb-resources/2122.html

O Allah, hasten the victory and relief; The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

