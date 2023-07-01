The Economic Order that Animalizes Man

After winning the elections, Turkey’s President Erdogan handed over the management of the economy to Mehmet Şimşek, whom he appointed as the Minister of Treasury and Finance, and the management of the Central Bank to Hafize Gaye Erkan.

In his Decrees made after his appointment, Mehmet Şimşek stated that they are working on a new medium-term economic program, ensuring fiscal discipline, sustainable growth, fighting against inflation and ensuring price stability, reducing the current account deficit, employment, foreign capital and fund inflow are among the priority targets.

Comment:

From these statements, it is understood that the previously heterodox economic policies will be abandoned and the orthodox economic policies currently applied in America and Europe will be returned.

In other words, it is aimed to ensure the flow of money in the market to interest by raising interest rates and implementing a tightened monetary policy.

By making the interest yield attractive and directing the money in the market to interest, it is planned to increase the demand for the Turkish lira, reduce the demand for foreign currency, and increase the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves by accumulating foreign currency.

On the other hand, the inflow of foreign capital and funds makes the foreigner gain and the local lose.

Working for foreign capital means serving colonialism.

When we add other targets, it is seen that the free market economy, which is the capitalist economy model, will be applied mercilessly with all its rules.

In this case, what awaits the country will again be taken from the poor and given to the rich, a life on the border of hunger and poverty and a great injustice in the distribution of income.

There is actually no obvious difference between Orthodox or heterodox free market economic models of capitalism, and the results they both produce are almost identical to the law of the sea, where big fish feed on small fish, or the law of the jungle, where the strong crush and destroy the weak.

In this respect, the free market economy model of capitalism should be seen as an economic model that takes the laws that apply in the animal world and applies them in the human world and leads people to behave like animals.

For this reason, we have given the title of the commentary the name of the economic order that animalizes people.

[أَرَأَيْتَ مَنِ اتَّخَذَ إِلَهَهُ هَوَاهُ أَفَأَنْتَ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِ وَكِيلًا أَمْ تَحْسَبُ أَنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ يَسْمَعُونَ أَوْ يَعْقِلُونَ إِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا كَالْأَنْعَامِ بَلْ هُمْ أَضَلُّ سَبِيلًا]

“Have you not seen the one who has made his desire his god? Will you be a guardian over him now? Or do you think that most of them will listen or understand? No, they are like animals, even more astray from the way of guidance than animals.” [Surah Al-Furqan, 43-44]

In this verse, Allah, characterizes acting with the ideas and opinions that come out of the human mind in regulating life and solving our problems as a perversion even more than an animal.

All the basic ideas of capitalism and the free market economic model, which is the most obvious aspect of capitalism, play a major role in the animalization of humanity.

How can the rulers of Muslims, whom Allah guided them through Islam and saved them from confusion and error, accept capitalism, which is produced by the human mind and reduces humanity to the level of animality, as a reference in solving problems, and how can they act with the so-called solutions of capitalism, which constantly produce crises.

The fact that capitalism is based only on increasing production as the solution to the economic problem, and does not consider how to distribute the income, appears as a fundamental factor in humanity’s decaying to the level of animality.

Islam, on the other hand, considers how to distribute wealth and resources among people as an economic problem.

[مَا أَفَاءَ اللَّهُ عَلَى رَسُولِهِ مِنْ أَهْلِ الْقُرَى فَلِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ وَلِذِي الْقُرْبَى وَالْيَتَامَى وَالْمَسَاكِينِ وَابْنِ السَّبِيلِ كَيْ لَا يَكُونَ دُولَةً بَيْنَ الْأَغْنِيَاءِ]

“As for gains granted by Allah to His Messenger from the people of ˹other˺ lands, they are for Allah and the Messenger, his close relatives, orphans, the poor, and ˹needy˺ travellers so that wealth may not merely circulate among your rich. Whatever the Messenger gives you, take it. And whatever he forbids you from, leave it. And fear Allah. Surely Allah is severe in punishment.” [Surat Al-Hashr: 7]

Allah has protected the honor of man, whom He calls the most honorable of creatures, with the provisions He has sent from Himself, and has imposed a ban on all subjects that would harm the honor of man.

On the other hand, capitalism, which regulates life with the solutions produced by the limited human mind, reduces the value of a person and damages his dignity and honor.

For this reason, especially President Erdogan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other managers should eliminate capitalism, which destroys the honor and dignity of their own people, with all its practices, and immediately return to the Islamic Order, which will restore honor and dignity to their people.

Their doing this is their most important responsibility both to Allah and to their own people.

If they do not do this and continue to rule with capitalism that serves the interests of the colonial infidels, they will be remembered by future generations as rulers who turned their backs on the decrees of Allah and their own people.

Remzi Ozer – Wilayah Turkey