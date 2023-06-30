Al-Azhar Distances the Armies from their Role in Liberating Palestine and Uprooting the Entity that Defiles the Sanctities

Al-Youm Al-Sabea said, Saturday 6/24/2023, that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif announced its strong rejection of the terrorist Zionist entity’s tearing up and burning copies of the Holy Qur’an, in the south of Nablus, Palestine, and the assault on innocent Palestinians in several Palestinian villages in the West Bank, and the theft of their property. It is not surprising that these crimes are committed by this brutal colonial entity, and Al-Azhar stated that this entity that usurps peoples, countries and the land continues to commit its crimes in front of the international community, and the whole world’s inability to deter it, expose its crimes and bloody behavior, and stop it. It is unjustified complicity and a crime against humanity, and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and all norms and covenants that stipulate respect for religious sanctities and guarantee freedom of worship. Al-Azhar stressed that the time has come to take a serious and unified Arab and Islamic stance towards this terrorist entity that has committed – and still is – the most heinous crimes against our Palestinian brothers, and the need to take rapid and compulsory measures to establish an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Al-Azhar’s speech did not deviate from its previous position, nor from the position of the Egyptian regime regarding addressing the international community that supports the Jewish entity and that will definitely not move against it and will not support the sanctities of Islam. On top of this, it calls for taking a serious Arab and Islamic position in order to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, that is, within the framework of the two-state solution itself, which is proposed by America and adopted by the Egyptian regime. And in a call for the division of the Ummah into mini-states, away from the obligatory duty of the Ummah’s scholars and sheikhs, and without any mention of a radical and real solution to the issue of Palestine and the obligatory response to any violation of the sanctities of Islam or an assault and desecration of its sanctities.

The land of Palestine is a Kharajji land that belongs to all the Ummah, and no one should give it up, whoever he is. The issue of Palestine is not the issue of the people of Palestine alone, but rather the issue of the whole ummah, and its liberation is the duty of all the Ummah, especially the so-called neighboring states. What the Jews did in tearing up copies of the Holy Qur’an and burning them, attacking the people of Palestine in the West Bank, and stealing their property requires one action from the Ummah which is mobilizing armies to liberate all of Palestine and uprooting this deformed entity from its roots, and any other action is a betrayal of Allah, His Messenger, and the cause of Palestine.

O Scholars and Sheikhs in the Ummah in General and in Egypt and Al-Azhar in Particular: Your duty is to address the Ummah and its armies towards what is obligatory upon them to remove the borders that separate them, and the systems that govern them without Islam, and implement Islam completely and comprehensively in its state, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood. A state that mobilizes armies to liberate all that has been usurped from the Ummah’s land and triumphs for the oppressed, then no reckless one would dare attack the Ummah and its sanctities.

O Officers and Soldiers in the Armies of the Ummah in General and the Army of Egypt in Particular: Your duty is not to protect the Jewish entity nor these puppet regimes that rule you, but rather your duty is to protect the ummah and its sanctities and apply the provisions of its Deen under the Khilafah Rashidah State on the Method of the Prophethood. So do what Allah has enjoined upon you and restore to the Ummah its sovereignty and authority so that Allah will be pleased with you and write you down with the truthful ones and your lost honor will be restored to you again.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [Al-Anfal 8:74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

8 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Monday, 26th June 2023

No: 20 / 1444

(Translated)