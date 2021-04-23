Wilayah Tunisia: Congratulations on the Occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan

It is our pleasure in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia to congratulate all Muslims on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of the Qur’an, the month of victory and openings, the month of mercy, forgiveness and honor, asking the Lord to grant us conquest, victory and empowerment, and to accept our fasting and Qiyam and redeem us from the Hellfire.

On this occasion, we in Hizb ut Tahrir call on Muslims to show Allah goodness in themselves, by working hard to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood. For it is the greatest act by which the believer draws closer to Allah Almighty, so that Ramadan this year will be the month of conquest for the Deen and victory for Islam and Muslims.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ * وَعْدَ اللَّهِ لَا يُخْلِفُ اللَّهُ وَعْدَهُ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice, In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum: 4-6].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

30 Sha’aban 1442 – Monday, 12th April 2021

