Islamic Oasis Channel presents “Why France is Afraid of Muslim Women?!”

Islamic Oasis hosts a discussion with Dr. Nazreen Nawaz, Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir regarding the French Abayah ban in schools and the French government’s general attack on the Islamic dress of Muslim women and other Islamic beliefs.

Sunday, 09 Rabi-ul Awwal 1445 AH – 24 September 2023 CE