Where is the Khaleefah who Mobilizes the Pakistan Army to End the Atrocities of Tyrant Modi against the Muslims of Kashmir?!

After the Hindu State’s occupation forces martyred five Kashmiris in a fake police encounter, families of the martyred protested on the streets for the handing over of the bodies. However, under its repressive policy since 2020, the occupation forces buried the bodies at an undisclosed location. They thus denied their families the right to see the bodies of martyrs for the last time, ensuring their proper burial. Then a video of a helpless and orphaned Kashmiri girl, crying her heart out, shook the honorable Muslims of Pakistan to their core. In stark contrast, currently fighting hard for its own survival, the heartless Bajwa-Imran government issued its routine condemnation, placing its responsibility on the shoulders of the so-called international community.However, the call for action from the international community amounts to nothing less than a callous refusal to take the necessary action. Moreover, it is the Bajwa-Imran government’s refusal to launch a military response that has encouraged Modi to escalate oppression against Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and beyond.

O Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan! Allah (swt) said,

(يٰۤـاَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ اٰمَنُوْا مَا لَـكُمْ اِذَا قِيْلَ لَـكُمُ انْفِرُوْا فِىْ سَبِيْلِ اللّٰهِ اثَّاقَلْـتُمْ اِلَى الْاَرْضِ ۗ اَرَضِيْتُمْ بِالْحَيٰوةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْاٰخِرَةِ ۚ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيٰوةِ الدُّنْيَا فِى الْاٰخِرَةِ اِلَّا قَلِيْلٌ)

“O you who believe! What is amiss with you that when it is said to you: ‘March forth in the cause of Allah,’ you cling heavily to the earth? Do you prefer the worldly life to the Hereafter? Know well that all the enjoyment of this world, in comparison with the Hereafter, is trivial.”

[TMQ Surah At-Tauba 9:38]

Our sisters and daughters are oppressed by the Raja Dahir of today. They are crying out for the honorable Muhammad bin Qasim, Ghauri and Abdali of today. Allah (swt) obliges you to seize Modi by his neck, after trampling the Line of Control under your marching boots. If you are waiting for the current military and political leadership to order you, then know that these traitors are already in the camp of Biden and Modi. These rulers are nothing less than cheap, hired facilitators of Kulbhushan, the friends of Modi and the followers of Biden. The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir can no longer tolerate the negligence of your duty to Allah (swt). There is no room for further delay in the fulfillment of Allah (swt)’s command. So advance, trampling every obstacle under your marching boots. Announce your liberation of Srinagar with Takbeeraat, having punished the cowardly Hindu soldiers for violating the sanctities of Muslims.

Indeed, the cowardly Hindus are ready to flee, with their soldiers committing suicide out of fear and depression. They have resorted to severe tactics after facing fierce resistance from the Muslim civilians of Occupied Kashmir. So how will they be when they face your X Corps, Army Strategic Forces Command, SSG commandos and Air Force Shaheen? You alone are capable of burying the arrogance of the Hindu State in soil irrigated by the blood of martyrs. Indeed, victory or martyrdom are the best of rewards awaiting you. Remember that if you do not act, then the cries of the orphaned Kashmiri girl will count against you on the Day of Judgment. Rid us of the pro-Western and pro-Indian military and political leaders. Grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Fulfill your Shariah obligation to appoint a Khaleefah, who will be the shield and the protector of the Ummah. It is the Khaleefah will smash the shackles of the ailing, aged and frail American world order, unleashing the lions of the Ummah in wars of liberation of the occupied lands of Muslims.

