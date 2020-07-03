What is the Similarity between the Houthis and Al-Saud?!

From time to time, the Houthis displays titles of their speeches, on the pages of their newspapers, and on the screens of their satellite stations, the most recent of which was published on the pages of Al-Thawra Newspaper on Thursday 25/06/2020 about the rulers of the Al Saud preventing Muslims from visiting the Grand Mosque, and not allowing them from coming for Hajj this year. This is not the first time that the rulers of the House of Saud have forbidden the pilgrimage. For years, they have prevented pilgrimage due to false allegations during their first outburst, and the prevention of Muslims from visiting the House of Allah is to turn them away from the Sacred Mosque and the criminal rulers of Al-Saud are responsible for this grave sin.

The Houthis show themselves as the guardians of Allah’s religion, even though any follower of the events can see clearly that the Houthis and the rulers of the Al Saud have similarities that bring them together and make them one thing, so what brings them together and make them one thing?

The two parties did not take the legal way to reach the ruling position, and they used force to reach the position of authority, violating the Sharia and leaving behind victims of the dead and wounded on both fronts of the battle, so the armies of the rulers of the House of Saud have set out from their stronghold, just as the armies of the Houthis have launched from their stronghold, targeting nothing but to reach the seat of government. And Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al Saud entered Riyadh over blood, and the Houthis killed countless numbers of people, hence the Houthis and the rulers of the House of Saud took advantage of the blood of Muslims that Allah had protected.

The rulers of the Al Saud considered the Muslims who are not part of them as disbelievers and shed their blood, honour and wealth, and even made the scholars of Mecca when they entered the city to confess falsely of disbelief and then submit themselves, as well as the Houthis who used Abdul-Malik Al Houthi‘s words and accused Muslims of hypocrisy, if they did not repent and engage with them and fight the Muslims under their banner.

The two parties raised the slogan of the ruling by what Allah sent down, however the rulers of Al Saud deviated when they approved the separation of religion from the state. The ruling is for Abdul Aziz and his descendants and issuing Fatwas was upon Al-Sheikh the descendants of Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab, and the Houthis followed them and decided to separate religion from life. The rule of the civil state, “the modern Yemeni state,” is represented by the Supreme Political Council and the second half of the Quranic march!! is led by Abdul-Malik from the caves of Maran in Saada.

Whenever a new ruler appears in the Muslim countries, the Ummah thinks that this new ruler will remove from it the injustice and criminality that it acquired from its precedent rulers, and will rule it with Islam, the religion that the Lord of the Worlds has accepted. الْيَوْمَ أَكْمَلْتُ لَكُمْ دِينَكُمْ وَأَتْمَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعْمَتِي وَرَضِيتُ لَكُمُ الْإِسْلَامَ دِيناً “This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion” [Surah Al-Maeda verse 3]. However, the next ruler increases in injustice and criminality, and keeps the Muslims far away from the path of Islam and its guidance!!

The Islamic Ummah wants only those who rule her by Islam and unify it and unite its ranks, and it is sufficient for those who say there is no god but Allah to say that they are Muslim, and nothing else. Everyone should know that the second Khilafah Rashida (righteous Caliphate), is the one to unify the Muslims and unite them after the division and the dominance of the disbelievers’ states over it and who ignited the tribulations among the Muslims, and it is returning after the absence of almost a hundred years. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then it will be a Khilafah upon the method of Prophethood” to this great obligation we invite you.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Saturday, 06th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

27/06/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 24