West on the Establishment of the Khilafah

The British Foreign Minister Lord Curzon, during whose work the Khilafah (Caliphate) was destroyed, once said: “We have liquidated Turkey, and it will never recover after that. Because we have eliminated its power, which was embodied in two things – in Islam and the Khilafah (Caliphate).”

The last twenty years have been marked for Muslims by the aggravation of the confrontation between the capitalist countries with Islam and Muslims. This is due to the fact that over the past few decades, the Islamic Ummah has made a leap in the ideological and mental direction. Looking back in the 1990s-2000s, among Islamic preachers and jamaats (groups), the issue of the obligatory revival of the Khilafah was discussed. Today, after the realization of the Shariah texts, which indicate not only the obligatory establishment of the Khilafah ,but at the same time the claim that a second righteous Caliphate will be established by the method of the Prophethood, there was no longer any doubt about the unity among sincere jamaats and scientists in this matter. And this development in the Islamic world once again deprives the West of calm, as Muslims are determined to restore the Khilafah in the international arena.

But still, unfortunately, there is a part of Muslims poisoned by the ‘enlightenment’ of secularism and democracy, which is skeptical about the prospect of the establishment and further prosperity of the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate), which will spread the message of Islam, establish justice throughout the world, take care of people and solve their problems in the best way. The reasons for this skepticism are many. “Such a management system is outdated and in modern realities cannot solve the problems of mankind,” “Muslims are weak and cannot implement such a project,” “democracy with its freedoms is the best thing to be guided by today,” they say.

While the whole world today is united in the fight against Muslims and the revival of Islam as a state, their leaders and ideologues speak out about preventing the emergence of an Islamic state on the world stage. Unlike the mass of Muslims mentioned above, they take the possibility of reviving the Khilafah seriously.

Below we show just some of the reports, analyzes, statements and concerns of the heads of the leading states and their ideologues regarding the West’s expectation of the return of the Khilafah:

• In December 2002 Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “International terrorism has declared war on Russia in order to achieve the collapse of the country and the establishment of an Islamic Khilafah.” He said this on a live television broadcast during a conversation with the people, where he answered 50 questions selected from two million phone calls from the population of Russia.

• Henry Kissinger, speaking in India on November 6, 2004, at the Hindustan Times’ second conference for military leaders, said: “The threat does not come from the terror that we saw on September 11, 2001. The threat comes from fundamental and extremist Islam, which is trying to crush moderate Islam, which, unlike fundamentalists, views the issue of the Islamic Caliphate differently”.

• The newspaper “al-Hayat” on January 15, 2005 issued a report published by the American agency Reuters, which includes forecasts, based on a meeting between thousands of experts from all five continents of the world, regarding the scenario of the future until 2020. The report aims to help intelligence officials and policymakers prevent the challenges of the coming years. According to the report, “continued terrorist attacks” should be expected. The report speaks of four potential scenarios for the unfolding of events in the world. The third of these scenarios is the “The new Khilafah (Caliphate)”;

• Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on 16.07.2005: “We are opposing a movement that seeks to destroy the Israeli state, withdraw the West from the Islamic world and build a single Islamic state that will rule the Shariah in the Islamic world by building the Khilafah for the entire Islamic community.” Also in September 2005, he stated: “Our withdrawal from Iraq at the present time may lead to the emergence of the Caliphate in the Middle East”;

• British Home Secretary Charles Clarke, speaking at the Heritage Institute on October 6, 2005, said: “There can be no talk of negotiations on the restoration of the state of the Caliphate, just as there can be no talk of discussing the implementation of Islamic law (Shariah)”;

• In his presidential address to the people on November 8, 2005, George Bush said: “I believe that if armed militants manage to take power over at least one country, they will begin to rule the Islamic peoples. Then they can overthrow all moderate governments in the region, and then establish a radical Islamic empire stretching from Spain to Indonesia”;

• On December 5, 2005, US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, commenting on the future of Iraq to students at Johns Hopkins University, said: “Iraq will be the starting point for a new Islamic Khilafah. Then it will move forward to take possession of the entire Middle East and threaten the legitimate governments in Europe, Africa and Asia. This is their plan, and they openly declare it. We will make a terrible mistake if we lose the competition and do not learn to listen and learn from each other”;

• American analyst Karl Wieck presented a long report in the Washington Post on January 14, 2006, in which he mentioned that the problem of restoring the Islamic Khilafah, which is opposed by the American President Bush, began to be discussed directly among Muslims. He noted that Hizb ut-Tahrir, which operates in many countries, claims that its goal is to restore the Khilafah;

• Dr. al-Qadidi, a Tunisian resident abroad, wrote an article in a Qatar newspaper on 17 May 2005 entitled “American Scientists Expect the Return of the Caliphate by 2020”. He says: “On page 83 of the mentioned report, published these days by the organization Robert Laffon, entitled “How does the American intelligence service see the future until 2020?”, The following: “Political Islam will soon become widespread and universal at the international level by 2020 … We expect Islamic, ethnic and patriotic movements to unite with each other and form a government that transcends national boundaries”;

• Richard Myers, commander-in-chief of the coalition crusades in occupied Iraq, said: “The most dangerous and global threat to the United States is Islamic radicalism, which seeks to establish the state of the Caliphate, which existed in the seventh century. This radicalism is spreading much more powerfully in regions other than Iraq. However, it also works and spreads in Iraq and incites resistance fighters to act physically against America in Iraq”;

• French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on August 24, 2007: “It makes no sense to operate in official terms: this clash is desired by extremist groups such as al-Qaeda, whose aspirations include a plan to establish the Caliphate from Indonesia to Nigeria that rejects all openness, modernization and thought itself about diversity. If these forces succeed in achieving their sinister goals, there is no doubt that the 21st century will become more terrible than the last century, which bears the stamp of a brutal ideological struggle”;

• “The official website of the White House news for 10/20/2006 published a statement by G. Bush: “These fundamentalists want to build the state of the Caliphate as a ruling state. They want to spread their doctrine from Indonesia to Spain”;

• US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said during his farewell speech: “They want to overthrow and shake up moderate Islamic ruling regimes and establish a state of the Caliphate”;

• In the book published in 2008 “The Fall and Rise of the Islamic State”, Noah Feldman, a law professor at Harvard University, confirms that a secondary rise in the ranking of Islamic law today, despite its decline in the past, could lead to a prosperous Islamic Khilafah.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Firdaus Salimzoda