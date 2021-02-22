The West and the War on Islam

After the 9/11 attack in 2001, the world witnessed a new front and onslaught by the West against Islam and Muslims under the camouflage, “WAR ON TERROR”. War is a word that engulfs more realities than just military engagement and hardware. The US in particular and the West in general, through legislative means, enacted laws to counter so called terror attacks and further colonial grip on third world countries under the disguise of military and security cooperation. This resulted in creating security apparatus like anti-terror police that performed all criminal activities like forced disappearances, extra judicial killings and imprisonment of Muslims across the globe.

Furthermore the Western media propagated an artificial and biased view by branding terrorism and terrorist as synonymous to Islam and Muslims, respectively. Of course by this, propagation of Islam as the ideology that will restore humanity after disastrous failure of Capitalism in all spheres of life is engulfed with fear as such individuals are viewed as extremist and terrorists.

By direct military occupation of Muslim lands like Afghanistan and Iraq, the West has openly declared Islam as the only ideology that will break the Capitalist States backbone and liberate the world from the shackles of modern slavery. Under military means, Muslims are enduring all sorts of terror from the colonial forces, from rape, mass killing, and destruction of properties and pillaging of resources from the Muslim lands.

Indeed it is painful to realize the rulers in Muslim world are one of many pillars of Kuffar West in full use to implement this heinous war and deploy all sorts of cruel means to stop Islam from being established as a system of life by reestablishing the caliphate upon the method of Prophethood.

The conflict and friction between truth and falsehood isbut, only natural. Throughout the Islamic history, the Muslim world faced all forms of attack and triumphed at the end. Indeed Islam stands the test of all times as the only absolute truth from the Creator of man, life and the universe, Allah (swt). Triumph of Islam is divinely approved as Allah (swt) says in the Quran,

(يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللَّهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ)

“They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah will perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it.” [: As-Saff : 8]

Quraysh at the time of Prophet Muhammad (saw) were the major material obstacle to propagation and establishment of Islam in Arab peninsula. Currently, modern day Quraysh are the West and those who help in stopping the revival of Islam, working day and night devising means and styles to stop truth from reaching the world. The reality of the matter is that Islam is not stoppable as our beloved Prophet has already given the glad tidings of the return of Islam in the hadith in Musnad Imam Ahmad

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا عَاضًّا، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ الله ُأَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيّاً ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، ُثمَّ سَكَتَ»

“There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.”

The return of Islam in the international arena as the major player and dominant power that spreads justice and security in all corners of the world is just a matter of time.

(وَللَّهِ الْأَمْرُ مِن قَبْلُ وَمِن بَعْدُ وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ)

“All power belongs to Allah both before and after. On that day will the believers rejoice” [Ar-Rum: 4]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Ali Omar

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya