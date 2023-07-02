We Salute You on Eid ul-Adha

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya would like to extend the warmest greetings on the blessed Eid ul-Adha to the Muslims in Kenya and the whole world in general. We convey our congratulations to the sons and daughters working tirelessly towards the reestablishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly- guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood. We would like also convey our warm greetings to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah and to all Muslims on this blessed Eid.

The Eid has returned and our blood has not stopped flowing like rivers! It has returned, the cries of Muslims resound everywhere! Our women have raised their voices that has filled the skies Oh Mu’tasim!! with no response except mockery from the colonialists along with their agents in Muslim Lands! In Kenya, as any other part of the globe Eid comes while cost of living has skyrocketed yet more pain of taxation is put on ordinary Kenyans as manifested in the new punitive financial act!

This blessed Eid should remind us of the immense test for Ibrahim (as) and his great willingness to sacrifice. Today the advocates of the Khilafah face outright torture from the oppressive regime across the globe. We are indeed in the season of sacrifice; we must call to Islam as an alternative to the failed ideology of Capitalism hence the only solution to the world’s misery will bear a great result.

Finally, we pray to Allah (swt) to accept our righteous deeds and guide us to next year’s Eid while we are under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) upon the methodology of the Prophethood, under the flag of ‘Laa ilaha illa Allah Muhammad Rasul Allah’.

May you be every year closer to Allah (swt).

May you be every year in goodness.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Wednesday 28th June 2023

No: 1444 / 12 AH