Trained yet Idle; the Situation of the Muslim Armies Why call for the international community to protect and rescue Palestine, when the Muslim Armies are equipped and trained for duty?

Palestinian killed as ‘Israeli settlers’ attack West Bank village. Residents of Turmus Ayya say 400 settlers march down the village’s main road, setting fire to cars, homes and trees. (The Guardian)

– The mayor of Turmusaya, Lafi Shalabi, announced the size of the initial material losses as a result of settler attacks on the town during the past days. Lafi said in an interview with Voice of Palestine followed by “Echo News” (Sada News) that the initial material losses are estimated at about $10 million as a result of the settlers’ attacks represented in burning a number of vehicles, houses and agricultural crops. (Ramallah Mix, June 25, 2023)

Comment:

Mere visits by the Palestinian Authority officials add insult to injury as videos circulated online of people’s complaints from the residents of Turmus Ayya. PA officials return to their elite residences and villas while the residents struggle to rebuild their torched homes and replant their lands if the settler herds won’t return to vandalise them again.

Palestine in its entirety – land, homes, vehicles, and most precious: the people of Palestine – is being attacked again.

And again the same jargon is repeated…until when the alternative that will bring about real justice be used?

The Palestinian people are being shot at with bullets of all sorts, by trained snipers from the Jewish entity as several eye witnesses saw them target the Palestinian youth and women, the ruthless criminals with international license to kill, yes they are given full impunity to strike kill and wound. No nation will take them to the International Courts for prosecution. That has never happened and will never happen. When will the so-called experts of the Palestinian issue open their eyes and not call for the Security Council to defend Palestine and its people and lands and properties?

Palestine is surrounded by the Muslim countries that are fully trained and capable to liberate and bring justice to the terrorist usurping Jewish entity that was forged illegally in the heart of the Ummah by the British and now fully sponsored by the head of criminality, the US.

Muslim armies have the capacity and training – elite expertise in military, yet we find them idle when it comes to the nightmare Palestine faces on a daily basis since the forced establishment of the Jewish entity.

Yet when employed in an exploitative and haram manner – we see the might of the Muslim militaries horrifyingly against their Muslim brothers in the artificially forged land boundaries. Top notch brass flexing their strategies and might against their own Ummah.

[مَن قَتَلَ نَفْسَۢا بِغَيْرِ نَفْسٍ أَوْ فَسَادٍ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَكَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ ٱلنَّاسَ جَمِيعًا وَمَنْ أَحْيَاهَا فَكَأَنَّمَآ أَحْيَا ٱلنَّاسَ جَمِيعًا]

“whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one – it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. [Al-Ma’ida:32]

Yahya related to me from Malik from Yahya ibn Said that Umar ibn al-Khattab said,

كَرَمُ الْمُؤْمِنِ تَقْوَاهُ وَدِينُهُ حَسَبُهُ وَمُرُوءَتُهُ خُلُقُهُ وَالْجُرْأَةُ وَالْجُبْنُ غَرَائِزُ يَضَعُهَا اللَّهُ حَيْثُ شَاءَ فَالْجَبَانُ يَفِرُّ عَنْ أَبِيهِ وَأُمِّهِ وَالْجَرِيءُ يُقَاتِلُ عَمَّا لاَ يَؤُوبُ بِهِ إِلَى رَحْلِهِ وَالْقَتْلُ حَتْفٌ مِنَ الْحُتُوفِ وَالشَّهِيدُ مَنِ احْتَسَبَ نَفْسَهُ عَلَى اللَّهِ

“The nobility of the mu’min (believer) is his taqwa. His Deen is his noble descent. His manliness is his good character. Boldness and cowardice are but instincts which Allah places wherever He wills. The coward shrinks from defending even his father and mother, and the bold one fights for the sake of the combat not for the spoils. Being slain is but one way of meeting death, and the martyr is the one who gives himself, expectant of reward from Allah.”

GFP’s Military Strength Rankings is an annual ranking of countries based on their military strength. The ranking takes into account a variety of factors such as total population, active military personnel, available manpower, land systems, air power, naval power, financials, logistics, and natural resources. The ranking is intended to provide a general overview of a country’s military capabilities. (Medialine)

With the above mentioned in mind, a glimpse at the capacity, a few facts includes:

Pakistan’s military stands as the most powerful in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and globally has climbed two notches from ninth to seventh place. The nation holds a PwrIndx* score of 0.1694 (a score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’) (Global Firepower) After Pakistan, the highest-ranked country in the MENA region is Turkey, which is ranked 11th globally, followed by Egypt (14th).

What about Iran, whose clerics roar about the Great Satan of ‘Israel’? Iran is ranked 17 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual Global Firepower review. The nation holds a Power Index score of 0.2712 with a score of 0.0000 being considered exceptional in the GFP assessment as cited by Global Firepower (reviewed on Jan. 09,2023). How impressive is this fact!! The flip side is how enraging is this statistic – power is in their hands yet idle in the face a tiny entity!

The people of Palestine know all too well of the abandonment by their Ummah’s armies when they bury their loved ones and push out the rubble after the Jewish entity’s forces blow up their homes. The question is when will the Muslim armies rise up to their duty to liberate Palestine?

Manal Bader