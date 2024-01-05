Was American Colonialism Able to Trap the Face of English Colonialism, the Forces of Freedom and Change, Once Again?!

On Tuesday 2/1/2024, the media published the text of the final announcement of the coordination talks between Civil Democratic Forces “Taqadum” (the new face of the Forces of Freedom and Change) and the Rapid Support Forces, which took place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and was signed by former Prime Minister Hamdok, head of the leadership body of “Taqadum”, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Hemedti, commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The two sides agreed that “the draft road map and declaration of principles constitute a new basis for the political process that ends the war and establishes the Sudanese state…”

The meeting between “Taqadum”, the new face of the Forces of Freedom and Change, with the Rapid Support Forces, and holding an agreement with it, means that America has succeeded in linking European and British agents (the Forces of Freedom and Change) and implicating them in the crimes of the RSF, and the atrocities it committed against citizens, including killing, intimidation, displacement, violation of honour, and theft of money and property. What led the Forces of Freedom and Change into this trap was nothing but their adventures and their haste to return to power. They did not learn from the trap that was previously set for them in the Constitutional Document, which they fell into it in the year 2019 by the Military Council and behind it America, when the first presidency term of the Sovereignty Council was given to the military, and the second term would be for civilians after 21 months. Before the end of the military’s term as head of the Sovereignty Council, Al-Burhan’s coup took place in October 2021, with the support of Hemedti.

Then there was the deception of the framework agreement on 15/12/2022, which if it was finally signed, which was scheduled for April 2023, the actual power would devolve to the Forces of Freedom and Change, which America cannot allow, and so came the drama of the conflict between the two generals, Al-Burhan and Hemedti, which resulted in this accursed war that caused total destruction, and spread corruption throughout the land.

America has succeeded in dragging the Forces of Freedom and Change into the stagnant RSF swamp, and instead of bringing them closer to power, it will distance them from it completely due to the influence of the resentment of the Sudanese people to the crimes afflicted by the RSF.

O People of Sudan, O you whom Allah has honoured with the great revelation: How can you accept to be stung from the same hole of colonialism twice, or even repeatedly, when the Prophet (saw) said:

«لَا يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْنِ»

“A believer will not be stung twice from the same hole.”

The agents are like their masters, they do not care about the affairs of the people or their security. They only care about sitting on chairs (of power) and their masters running them. Do not be fooled by words of hypocrisy and deception from here and there that they care about Sudan and its people. The humiliation of sixty-eight years of colonial rule through their agents is enough for us. Let us return to Allah in repentance, and rule by His law under the shadow of the second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood; which will preserve the unity of Sudan with other Muslim countries, uproot the colonial kaffir influence from our country, and establish our lives on the basis of the great Islam.

The sincere among the people of power and protection must stop this absurdity and restore the usurped authority of the Ummah; which the two generals are fighting over in the service of American colonialism! The duty is to return the usurped authority of the Ummah back to it, to make it a correction of its path, and a service to its belief by establishing its state, the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood; It is the only way according to Shariah to implement the systems of Islam, uproot the influence of the kuffar, and liberate from the clutches of colonialism.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا للهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allāh and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

21 Jumada II 1445 – Wednesday, 3rd January 2024

No: HTS 1445 / 17

(Translated)