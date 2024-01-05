The False Slander Against Hizb ut Tahrir Will Only Undermine the Credibility of the Accusers

It seems there is no limit as to how far the officials in charge of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) are willing to go in betraying their duty, by making lies and fabrications, with which they are trying to deceive the people of India. They only do so in servitude of Narendra Modi and the corrupt goals of his government.

On 5th of November 2023 on opindia, the officials at the NIA issued a press release, months after they took over the case of May 2023, declaring their allegations against sixteen detainees. It alleged that these Muslims detained were members of Hizb ut Tahrir. It accused them of armed struggle against India, thus justifying the intent of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to ban the organization. (Source: https://www.opindia.com)

The Modi government, which brags about being the “largest” democracy of the world, seems fully consistent with other democratic superlatives, in dealing with dissenting opinions or views, by smearing them. It resorts to not finding facts but planting false evidence to relieve itself from the burden of law. One finds parallels in how unwelcome protests in every other democracy are terminated brutally, at the order of their respective governments. It is done so on the pretext of upholding law and order, that seemingly got out of hand because of ‘unknown’, alleged miscreants. This was routinely evident during the Indian farmers’ protest of 2021, where the protestors were cautious as to who joined their ranks, by prudently vetting them beforehand.

The United States, the supposed “greatest” democracy of the world, is itself notorious for the role of its corrupt intelligence agents in disseminating dissenting views amongst unsuspecting Muslims, and then labelling those concurring, as a threat to the nation’s security, or as ‘terrorists’ or ‘sleeper cells.’ They then sensationalise this in the media, affecting the perception in the masses. Yet, such cases are only to be thrown out of the courts, years later for absolute lack of evidence.

In democracies all over the world, their respective corrupt intelligence agents covertly recruit elements that ensnare unsuspecting Muslims, who acknowledge Islam as a way to govern humankind, or who merely concede to the call for Jihad. Such unsuspecting Muslims are then implicated in false conspiracies against the nation, despite the absence of any tangible evidence of any act of violence or terror.

The world will never know the role of the corrupt security agent who deceitfully claims to have accepted Islam and became part of the group, encouraging, facilitating and orchestrating the training camps reported in the media. Nor will it be known about the forced confessions, also extracted by corrupt agents, until about a decade passes, when one reads of it in a book.

Through these accusations against Hizb ut Tahrir, the officials in charge of the NIA, despite being wholly aware of the intellectual and political nature of work of Hizb ut Tahrir, bring disrepute to their work. They undermine their own credibility. In the light of the dismal conviction rates that they have produced, these officials have a made mockery out of their work as the guardians of the nation’s security. Such dishonest and deceitful adventures is pure betrayal to their duty. It will only serve to cast serious doubts over their past, present and future investigations. It is worthy to mention that this corruption is a waste of both time and the exchequer’s wealth. Such lowly behaviour by the agency officials, represents bigotry, as well as desperation to deliver results, at the cost of the values of truth and justice, that they falsely claim before the world.

The allegations made in India about Hizb ut Tahrir on the back of protests in Britain, related to the Palestine issue, expose yet another incident about how un-representative democracies actually are. This is regardless of whether they are the largest democracy, or oldest democracy, when it comes to actually representing their peoples’ political stance. Again, there is an attempt to smear those who dissent. Despite hundreds of millions of people, in democratic countries, demanding the end of the illegal occupation of Palestine by the Zionist entity, democratic governments are the ones supporting its occupation since 1917, and maintaining it, whether that is Britain, America, Europe or India.

Hizb ut Tahrir will never tire from reiterating the facts to the world, about its call and its methodology, so the truth is known to all people:

1. Hizb ut Tahrir is a political party that strives to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) in the Islamic World. It is the Khilafah which will unify the lands of Muslims under one political authority, implement the Shariah Law of Allah (swt) and serve as a beacon of guidance for rest of humankind.

2. The methodology of Hizb ut Tahrir is non-militant, intellectual and political in nature. It is Shariah based, obligatory method which it has not deviated from, nor applied differently, in private. It has always adhered to the Shariah methodology for over seventy years, including in some countries where its members have undergone some of the most inhumane treatments imaginable.

3. The outrageous tactics used by corrupt government officials should remind the Ummah to be prudent and not to fall prey to deception. Instead, it must stay focused upon the methodology of Prophet (saw). His (saw) call was non-militant, intellectual and political in nature when he (saw) established Islam with authority in Madinah. When the people who gave him the Second Pledge of Aqabah, the Pledge of Nussrah, sought his permission to fight against the people of Minah, who were Mushriks, he (saw) responded saying, «إِنَّا لَمْ نُؤْمَرْ بِذَلِكَ» “We have not been ordered to fight yet.” Allah (swt) asked him (saw) to be patient against the harm and persecution, just like the previous Messengers (as) had been patient. Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَقَدْ كُذِّبَتْ رُسُلٌ مِّن قَبْلِكَ فَصَبَرُوا عَلَى مَا كُذِّبُوا وَأُذُوا حَتَّى أَتَاهُمْ نَصْرُنَا]

“Messengers before you were disbelieved and yet they remained patient after the rejection of their Da’wah. They were patient against the harm until Our Victory came to them.” [TMQ Surah Al- An’am 6:34].

4. Hizb ut Tahrir was established in response to the command of Allah (swt) in the Noble Quran for a group to exist inviting to goodness (khair), calling for the good (ma’roof) and forbidding the evil (munkar). It shall endure with the hope of re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood as per the glad tidings of the Prophet (saw). Allah (swt) said,

[وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ اللهِ أَندَاداً يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَشَدُّ حُبّاً لِّلَّهِ وَلَوْ يَرَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا إِذْ يَرَوْنَ الْعَذَابَ أَنَّ الْقُوَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعاً وَأَنَّ اللهَ شَدِيدُ الْعَذَابِ]

“And of mankind are some who take for worship others besides Allah as rivals to Allah. They love them as they love Allah. But those who believe, love Allah above all else. If only, those who do wrong could see, when they will see the torment, that all power belongs to Allah and that Allah is severe in punishment.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:165].

The bankruptcy of democracy, and its resounding collapse, both locally and globally, after its recent inability to address the economic crisis that struck the world, during rise of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease pandemic, the exposure of its rotten values, the unveiling of its inhumane reality, and its double standards of its vis-à-vis the Gaza massacres, are all compelling reasons, amongst many others, for every person sincere to his Ummah, who seeks to adopt sublime humanitarian values, to adopt Islam as both a belief and system. In Islam, alone, are the true solutions to all of humanity’s problems. It is the only ideology that is free of causing economic, social and humanitarian crises. To this we call on the people of India, both Muslims and non-Muslims. We also call on people of reason, and those who are truly concerned for their nation, in the various government departments to the great Islam, by which alone they will protect their nation from every calamity, if they truly seek that. Allah (swt) said,

[ادْعُ إِلَى سَبِيلِ رَبِّكَ بِالْحِكْمَةِ وَالْمَوْعِظَةِ الْحَسَنَةِ وَجَادِلْهُم بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ إِنَّ رَبَّكَ هُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِمَن ضَلَّ عَن سَبِيلِهِ وَهُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِالْمُهْتَدِينَ]

“Invite to the Way of your Lord with evidence and fair exhortation, and only debate with them in the best manner. Surely your Lord knows best who has strayed from His Way and who is rightly guided.” [TMQ Surah An-Nahl 16:125].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

22 Jumada II 1445 – Thursday, 4th January 2024

No: AH / 020 1445

