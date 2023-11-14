Visit of US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu to Uzbekistan

On November 7, a US delegation headed by Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, arrived in Uzbekistan after visiting Kazakhstan. On this day, the third session of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Uzbekistan and the United States was held in Tashkent. According to reports, it expressed America’s support for Uzbekistan’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization, and they exchanged views on continuing humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and strengthening diplomatic cooperation within the framework of Central Asian countries and America (C5+1). It was also noted that cooperation in the field of security is an urgent issue that’s why it is important to deepen mutual relations between the Ministries of Defense, intelligence and enforcement agencies, border and customs authorities. It was emphasized that America welcomes the reforms implemented by Uzbekistan in order to liberalize the economy.

On October 7, Al-Aqsa Flood operation took place against the Jewish entity. In response, the Jewish entity began relentlessly bombing civilians in Gaza, and this brutal massacre continues to this day. This unexpected turn of events led to the failure of the “New Middle East” project that America had been trying to implement in the Middle East for several years. This strategic project was supposed to be implemented mainly after the end of the Ukrainian war. According to the project, the neighboring Arab countries in the region were to normalize relations with the Jewish entity, the “spoiled” son of America, and as a result, the safety of the Jewish entity would be reliably guaranteed… But the current events have created a new headache for America in the region because in order to keep the situation under its control and preserve the existence of the Jewish entity, it is forced to seriously focus on its defense, and even allocate huge sums of money. The situation has become so serious that the Russian-Ukrainian war has also moved to the back of the agenda. Some political experts believe that the events taking place in the Middle East are the beginning of World War III. We say, in addition do that, the major changes taking place in the Palestinian issue may end with the establishment of a new world order. Therefore, the current situation in the region worries America and other major countries in the world as well.

Although America focuses its great attention on the Middle East, it tries not to forget Central Asia, and for this purpose, Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State, visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Among the important issues mentioned during the visit were welcoming the reforms being implemented to liberalize the economy in Uzbekistan. This creates a wide opportunity for major foreign companies, especially American companies, to interfere in the economy of Uzbekistan and make huge profits from our country.

During his visit, Donald Lu met with Saida Mirziyoyeva, who was appointed Assistant to the President. It should be noted that Mirziyoyeva has deep relations with high-ranking American official circles. It is natural to use such relations to protect American interests in Uzbekistan and enhance its influence.

While today’s events and the international situation are at the expense of the Kaffir (infidel) colonial states like America, the rulers of Muslim countries, instead of supporting Islam and Muslims, can only feed the mill of the Kuffar.

Unfortunately, the government of Uzbekistan is no exception in this matter, and it is working to develop and strengthen friendly relations and cooperation with America. Allah Almighty says:

[وَتَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْبِرِّ وَالتَّقْوَى وَلَا تَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْإِثْمِ وَالْعُدْوَانِ وَاتَّقُوا اللهَ إِنَّ اللهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَاب]

“Cooperate with one another in goodness and righteousness, and do not cooperate in sin and transgression. And be mindful of Allah. Surely Allah is severe in punishment.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:2].

There is no doubt that, as a result of these short-term actions, the government may inflict humiliation and disgrace upon itself by demonstrating its fear of America more than its fear of Allah. Allah willing, when the spark that started in the Blessed Land of Palestine turns into a huge flame, then the world order will change completely, and a new force will emerge on the international scene. The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, regret will not benefit them at all… There is no doubt that this is easy for Allah! Allah Almighty says:

[بَشِّرِ الْمُنَافِقِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً * الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِندَهُمُ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعاً]

“Give good news of a painful punishment to hypocrites, who choose disbelievers as allies instead of the believers. Do they seek honour and power through that company? Surely all honour and power belongs to Allah.” [An-Nisa 4: 138 – 139].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

27 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 11 November 2023

No: 04 /1445

