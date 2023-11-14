“Indeed in that is a reminder for whoever has a heart or who listens while he is present [in mind]” [Qaf: 37]

[إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لَذِكْرَى لِمَنْ كَانَ لَهُ قَلْبٌ أَوْ أَلْقَى السَّمْعَ وَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ]

O People… O Muslims… O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

On Saturday, 11/11/2023, about sixty Arab and non-Arab rulers of Muslim countries met in Riyadh to discuss the Jewish aggression against Gaza, i.e. more than a month after the Jewish aggression began, and after more than eleven thousand martyrs and about thirty thousand wounded. It is as if these rulers were waiting for the Jews to commit as many crimes as they can against the people of Gaza! These rulers, due to their large number, filled the screens and the media! Then they began to speak and mention the atrocities of the Jewish entity in Gaza. Some stated: The solution to the conflict is the two-state solution… The siege on Gaza must be lifted…

We demand that the Security Council assume its responsibilities to stop the war on our people… We demand that the crossings be opened to bring in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza… ‘Israel’ practices collective punishment… The situation is catastrophic and shocking in Gaza… Bombing hospitals, schools, and institutions is a crime…We demand an immediate ceasefire… ‘Israel’ bears responsibility for violations against civilians…The Zionist entity violated international laws and used unauthorized weapons… America supports the entity with weapons…and one of them sent greetings to the resistance in Gaza, etc. These are words are useless, and does not support Gaza or stop the aggression against it! The most exemplary of them is the way he sent greetings to the resistance in Gaza while watching from afar! Who are they asking to lift the siege, stop the attack on Gaza, and open the crossings… while they are sitting?!

Then, after each of them folded the paper that had their speeches written and then adjourned, they issued their statement, which was an echo of their speeches at the beginning of the conference, denouncing the aggression… describing it as a violation of international law… and called on the Security Council to take a decisive and binding decision that imposes an end to the aggression and curbs the colonial occupation authority that violates international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions. The statement called for “breaking the siege on Gaza and imposing the entry of Arab, Islamic, and international humanitarian aid convoys.” And assigning a number of foreign ministers to initiate immediate international action to stop the war on Gaza; to condemn the displacement of about one and a half million from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip; to condemn the military operations launched by the occupation forces against Palestinian cities and camps: to condemn the ‘Israeli’ attacks on Islamic and Christian sacred sites in Al-Quds; to reaffirm the adherence to peace as a strategic option; a comprehensive solution that guarantees of the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, an independent Palestinian state with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital, along the lines of June 4, 1967!

And so was their meeting, their speeches, their adjournment, and then their statement… it made no difference regarding the crimes of the Jews in killing children, women, and the elderly, and even demolishing hospitals, mosques, houses, stones, and trees! Not only that, but they cut off electricity and prevented fuel and medicine from reaching hospitals and the patients inside them, leading to more deaths. Corpses piled up on the hospitals’ floors, families unable to bury them. All of this was seen and heard by the rulers in the Muslim lands!

How can these rulers not realize or understand that the aggression of the enemy’s army requires an army to stand up to it and drive away those behind it?

[فَإِمَّا تَثْقَفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْحَرْبِ فَشَرِّدْ بِهِمْ مَنْ خَلْفَهُمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَذَّكَّرُونَ]

“So if you, [O Muḥammad], gain dominance over them in war, disperse by [means of] them those behind them that perhaps they will be reminded” [Al-Anfal: 57]

How do they not realize that he who has been subjected to humiliation and destitution will continue in his brutality if no one stands up to him? How?! Is repelling the enemy done with embellished speeches from the rulers of Muslims instead of mobilizing the armies to fight them? Did they not hear the words of Allah Al-Qawi Al-Aziz (the Mighty and Strong):

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts [i.e., desires] of a believing people” [At-Tawbah: 14].

How do they not realize that Palestine is the land of Al-Aqsa Mosque that Allah blessed its surroundings?

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ]

“Glory be to the One Who took His servant ˹Muḥammad˺ by night from the Sacred Mosque to the Farthest Mosque whose surroundings We have blessed” [Al-Isra’: 1].

Isn’t the two-state solution that these rulers are calling for a betrayal to Allah, His Messenger, and the believers? Does the land of Islam accept to be divided between its people and its enemies? Does a group of countries in the Muslim countries surrounding Palestine not have soldiers capable of closing in on this monstrous entity that occupied Palestine and expelled its people from it? Are the Muslim soldiers not capable of removing this entity and restoring Palestine in its entirety as it was once again a radiant Dar ul-Islam (abode of Islam)? Does the one who occupied Muslim land and expelled its people from it not deserve to be fought by Muslim armies and expelled from it just as they expelled its people?

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And kill them [in battle] wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you” [Al-Baqarah: 191].

How do they not realize that this is a great obligation?

There is no doubt that these rulers are aware, but their wretchedness has overcome them. They are at the mercy of the Kaffir colonialists, especially America. They repeat the words of the kaffir colonialist countries and follow their actions, and they do not refuse their demands in order to preserve their crooked chairs.

[قَاتَلَهُمُ اللَّهُ أَنَّى يُؤْفَكُون]

“May Allah condemn them! How can they be deluded ˹from the truth˺?” [Al-Munafiqun: 4].

The catastrophe of this Ummah is its rulers. They witness the bodies of martyrs with their own eyes, hear the screams of children with their ears, and see the displacement of people from their homes with their children and women in heart-breaking scenes. The rulers witnessed all of this, and it touched their hearing and sight, but it did not touch the chivalry of Al-Mu’tasim! All of this is at a time when they are the ones who surround the Jewish entity like a bracelet around a wrist, and yet they do not mobilize an army or respond to a call for help… They are accustomed to humiliation, they are like the dead, who do not feel pain!

Do you not believe in Allah and His Messenger? Are you not the sons of the best Ummah ever brought out for humankind? Are you not the sons of the conquering mujahideen who spread goodness throughout the world? Are you not the soldiers your sons? Are you not able to push them to fight, since they are capable, Allah willing, to achieve the truth and give nusrah (support) to their brothers in the Blessed Land.

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [Al-Anfal: 72].

Rush forth O Soldiers, to support your brothers in Gaza who are fighting the Jewish entity that is usurping the Blessed Land. Rush forth O Soldiers, to fight those who have been subjected to humiliation and destitution and incurred the wrath of Allah. Rush forth O Soldiers, to restore Palestine in its entirety to Islam and the Muslims. Rush forth O soldiers, to victory (nasr) from Allah and a near opening, and give good tidings to the believers.

[إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لَذِكْرَى لِمَنْ كَانَ لَهُ قَلْبٌ أَوْ أَلْقَى السَّمْعَ وَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ]

“Indeed in that is a reminder for whoever has a heart or who listens while he is present [in mind]” [Qaf: 37].