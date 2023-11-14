After 36 Days of Aggression, the Peak of Betrayal is at the Summit of the Villainous Rulers!

After thirty-six days of the criminal war of genocide waged by the Jewish entity against Gaza and its people, and the steadfastness of the heroes of Gaza when the support for them weakened, the Arab and Muslim rulers came together to hold an “extraordinary emergency summit!” in Riyadh. While their summit was taking place, the tanks of the Jewish entity were surrounding Al-Shifa Medical Complex, annihilating the patients, infants were dying in incubators due to lack of oxygen, and its war machine was destroying all parts of the beloved Gaza Strip.

This summit was truly unusual, with its overflow of insolence toward the momentous event, and of weakness, shame, and disappointment, even though people had become accustomed to their long dictionary of words of condemnation, rejection, and denunciation over the years, and the results of their shameful summits. They exchanged words of disappointment among themselves. They took turns describing the events, as journalists describe it, they did not fail to lament the “international law” and its violation, and feel pain for “civilians” on both sides. Equating between the people of the Blessed Land and the usurping occupiers! Their words dripped with disappointment, betrayal, cowardice, and subordination to America. As they were in the circumstances of war and genocide they were talking about “humanitarian aid” and demanding that the international community to do its duty to stop the battle! Rather, out of their humiliation, they demanded this from America, as if America and the international community are not the ones supporting the Jewish entity with money, weapons, and cover, and are the direct participant in the aggression, as if this community they are appealing for is not the enemy itself, and is not the one providing this entity with an air, sea, and land bridge with the most powerful machine of killing and destruction to destroy Gaza and its people!

Their words were also dripping with betrayal and conspiracy, as they sought to make the waterfall of pure blood fall into the vessel of American liquidation solutions, as they spoke Blinken’s words about the two-state solution, and about exploiting massacres for liquidation. Rather, they were in their impudence talking about reconstruction while the hand of destruction is wreaking havoc, and about elections while blood is being shed, and about donations, begging and money while lives are being lost. It is as if they are authorizing the Jewish entity to continue while their attitude says, “This is all what we have.”

How dreadful are their actions!

This was the maximum offered by the “leaders” of the two-billion (Muslims) of the Islamic world at their summit, who have millions of soldiers and thousands of tanks and planes under their authority! The Arab Islamic Summit was devoid of the chivalry of the Arabs and the fervor of Islam. They have testified against themselves that they are the corrupt head of this Ummah, and that they are a more severe affliction on the Ummah than what befell Gaza, despite its severity. Their message to it in this summit is that they are of no use to it in the face of its enemy, despite the millions of soldiers under their authority. If the Ummah wants to avert injustice from itself, the first step in doing so is to get rid of those who shackle it and hold it for slaughter.

The best Ummah that has been brought forth for humankind is the Ummah of pro-action, belief, and courage. It is not befitting for it to have at its head such cowardly and puppet leaders. An Ummah that has heroes like the heroes of Gaza, and there are many like them in the Ummah, that has the doctrine of Islam, and has money and men, equipment and numbers, it is forbidden for it to keep them as its heads.

Also, the Islamic Ummah does not need dozens of such people, since they did not prevent the fall of tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded at the hands of the monstrous entity. Rather, the Ummah only needs one man, who has the characteristics of believing men; a Khaleefah (caliph) for the Muslims, and a single army that disciplines the world’s aggressors, and through him Allah gives victory to the Deen.

As for the fate of these conspiratorial rulers in the conference, since they made their obsession with the survival of their thrones, and took the Jews and Christians as allies, will be regret and termination, Allah willing.

[وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ * فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people * So you see those in whose hearts is disease [i.e., hypocrisy] hastening into [association with] them, saying, “We are afraid a misfortune may strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful” [Al-Ma’idah: 51-52]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

27 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 11th November 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 08

(Translated)