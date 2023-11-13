With its Unconditional Solidarity, Germany Places Itself on the Wrong Side of History!

After the final and decisive destruction of the supposedly invincible Zionist army by the mujahideen on October 7, 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared in his government statement that ensuring, “The security of Israel is and will remain the raison d’etat of the state of Germany. That remains true even during difficult times such as these.” The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Germany stands firmly on the side of the Zionist entity. The ruling and opposition parties in the German parliament (Bundestag) unanimously called for “full solidarity with ‘Israel’ and providing all necessary support,” without a single opposing vote. Many senior politicians in recent days and public occasions have clarified the specific meaning of this stance: Germany is to support the Zionist policy of genocide without any conditions, endorsing it with all necessary means. Any sympathy for the Muslims of Palestine or any call for consideration of their rights or proportionality in response and stance is out of place in the war waged by the Jewish entity against them! Thus, the Federal Republic of Germany has reached a critical turning point in its relationship with the Islamic world. It has become vulnerable to sliding fully into the circle of anti-colonial states, which will be held accountable for its crimes by the coming Khilafah (Caliphate), by the permission of Allah.

In his speech before the German parliament on October 12, 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz invoked Germany’s direct involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East when he said, “At this moment, there is only one place for Germany, and that is to stand firmly alongside ‘Israel’. This is what we mean when we say that the security of ‘Israel’ is the supreme interest of the German state.” He requested Netanyahu to inform Germany “of any form of support needed,” indicating his readiness to support the Zionists militarily in their genocidal eradication of the people of Gaza. The debate over whether German soldiers will ultimately be forced to die for the security of Zionist entity is only the logical outcome of such a speech. The Federal Ministry of Defense announced that, in addition to up to two Heron drones, the German army will support the Zionists with other forces and materials.

In this context, what stands out is the absolute consensus among political parties in standing fully and permanently alongside the Zionist entity. The resolution of the German parliament, unanimously adopted, explicitly states that “the continued existence of the state ‘Israel’ must be understood (…) as a central principle of German foreign and security policy. Therefore, it is necessary to firmly confront all forces in the Middle East […] that cast doubt on the right of ‘Israel’ to exist or pose a threat to the security of ‘Israel’ and endanger it.” In this way, those who claim to represent the people declare their readiness to sacrifice Germany for the interests of the Zionists in any conceivable scenario of the conflict!

The fundamental justification for this destructive view of the highest state interest always derives from the obsessive reference to Germany’s Nazi history. Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, “Our history and the responsibility arising from the Holocaust make it our permanent duty to defend the existence of the state of ‘Israel’ and its security; this responsibility governs us.” The prevailing narrative that Germans, as a people, are content with their crime against the Jews has become an argument for self-justification! According to this logic, Germany has no right to exist unless it is willing to defend a Jewish entity blindly to the last soldier!! The Zionist massacres in Gaza and Germany’s stance on them have exposed the true meaning of this rhetoric, which essentially translates to “Muslim blood in exchange for German guilt”; that is what it signifies in reality!

Based on this reality, Hizb ut Tahrir consistently warns Germany against tying its destiny to the fate of the Jewish entity. If the German government sees itself responsible for the security of ‘Israel’, it must realize one thing: responsibility also means accountability. Therefore, Hizb ut Tahrir questions: Is Germany truly ready to bear responsibility for the crimes of the Zionists and become part of an inevitable conflict?! It’s only a matter of time until the Islamic Ummah regains its sovereignty and political resolutions under the Khilafah. At that point, the current colonial system in the Middle East will be turned upside down, making it a thing of the past.

[أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللهِ قَرِيبٌ]

“Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near.” [Al-Baqara:214].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in German-Speaking Countries

Press Release

1 Rabi’ II 1445 – Thursday 16th October 2023

No: AH / 01 1445

(Translated)