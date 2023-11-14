O Muslims of Pakistan! Follow the Sunnah of your Prophet (saw). Be Ansar of Afghan Refugees. Seize the Hand of the Oppressive Government that is Abandoning Our Afghan Brothers in Difficult Times

The rulers of Pakistan have started forcibly expelling the weak and helpless Afghan Muslims from Pakistan. A few hundred thousand Afghans are held responsible for the destruction of the economy, when it is the result of slavish obedience to IMF policies. There are Afghan Muslims who have lived and settled here for many years, even decades. A large number of these Muslims are those who were born in Pakistan. They have not even seen Afghanistan before. Their belongings were confiscated, and chaste Muslim women were abused. These Muslims were being forced to sell their remaining belongings at unreasonable prices. They are being pushed across the border of Torkham and Chaman, as if these Muslims are like Hindu Untouchables! For these rulers, the proclamation of La ilaha illa Allah Muhammad Rasulullah, being born in Pakistan, living all an entirety of a life here and marrying from here, does not make an Afghan Muslim deserving of citizenship. Yet, these rulers claim that Pakistan is an Islamic state!

The racist policies of the Pakistan government towards Afghanistan and Afghan Muslims must be rejected. They will fuel hatred and malice between the Muslims of Afghanistan and Pakistan, in the region. The apartheid policies will further weaken the Muslims in the region and disperse our strength, which will only benefit our enemies. Muslims are one Ummah apart from all other peoples. Their land, war and peace are one. A Muslim neither leaves another Muslim helpless, nor humiliates him. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ لَا يَظْلِمُهُ وَلَا يَخْذُلُهُ وَلَا يَحْقِرُهُ

“A Muslim is a Muslim’s brother. He neither wrongs him, nor humiliates nor looks down on him.” (Sahih Muslim)

Let the Afghan Muslims and Muslims of Pakistan embrace each other as the Ansar and Muhajir did. The Ansar of Madinah accepted the Muhajirin so openly heartedly that they shared houses and business with them. Whatever the Ansar ate, they fed the Muhajreen with the same food. Whatever the Ansar drank, they provided the same to their Muhajreen brothers. Sa’d bin Ar-Rabee’ of the Ansar even offered to divorce one of his two wives, so that Abdur Rahman Awf (ra) of the Muhajir could marry her, if she consented. Allah (swt) praised the generosity of the Ansaar for their Muhajir brothers,

[وَيُؤۡثِرُونَ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِهِمۡ وَلَوۡ كَانَ بِهِمۡ خَصَاصَةٞۚ وَمَن يُوقَ شُحَّ نَفۡسِهِ فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ]

“They (the Ansaar) even prefer them (the Muhajir) above themselves, though poverty be their own lot. Whosoever are preserved from their own greed, such are the ones that will prosper.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hashar 59:9].

In relation to this Ayah, At-Tabari mentioned the incidence of the Ansar who had the light of his home put out, so that his guest could eat, without seeing that his own household did not have food for themselves.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Reject the expulsion of your Afghan brothers. Follow the Sunnah of your Prophet (saw). Remember the Covenant of Madinah. Become an Ansar of Madinah for the Muhajir refugees of Afghanistan. Revive the Sunnah of the Companions (ra) for the love of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). Put your brothers before yourselves! Seize the hands of these rulers and stop them. Don’t be their partners by keeping silent over this cruelty. Indeed, Allah (swt) has made Muslims brothers and this is our real relationship. Raise the voice for the establishment of a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood to unify us. It will tear down the colonialist Durand Line that divides and weakens us. The Khilafah will grant the Ummah brotherhood practically. It will unify all the resources of the Islamic World and make it available for the entire Ummah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

29 Rabi’ II 1445 – Monday, 13th November 2023

No: 20 / 1445