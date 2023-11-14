Do You Kill Your Brothers to Please the Kaffir West and Refrain from Fighting the Jews?!

News has been consistent from West and Central Darfur, including the cities of Ardamata and El Geneina, indicating that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their affiliated militias committed heinous acts that shame humanity in these cities and others in the Darfur region. The worst aspect of the matter was the killing of hundreds on tribal and racial grounds, marking a dangerous escalation in the course of this senseless war, where blood has been shed, dignity violated, public and private funds plundered, and the infrastructure destroyed, including the homes of innocent citizens who have no part in this war, neither camel nor camel rider.

All of these atrocities and others occur in execution of the agenda of the colonial kaffir West, which has now started shedding crocodile tears as if it is concerned about the lives of innocent civilians in Darfur!! The American Embassy in Sudan issued a statement expressing, “We are deeply disturbed by eyewitness reports of serious human rights abuses by the RSF and affiliated militias, including killings in Ardamata and ethnic targeting of the Masalit community leaders and members, including human rights defenders and activists. These horrifying actions once again highlight the RSF’s pattern of abuses in connection with their military offensives.” The British Embassy also issued a similar statement! Additionally, Al-Arabi Channel warned the United Nations on Friday of the increasing human rights violations in West Darfur.

What is happening in Darfur, the killing of innocents based on identity, carried out by the Rapid Support Forces, is their responsibility. The sin also falls upon the leadership of the army and the RSF collectively, as well as those soldiers directly involved. We say to all of them, fear Allah in the blood of your Muslim brothers, for you are accountable and will be judged for it on the Day of Great Presentation. Our message is particularly directed to the fighters in the RSF: How can you allow yourselves to kill your brothers merely due to differences in ethnicity and tribe, while you are Muslims? You know that there is no superiority for an Arab over a non-Arab, nor for a white over a black, and you know the sanctity of blood! The Prophet (saw) said in Hujjat Al-Wada’ (Farewell Pilgrimage):

«إِنَّ دِمَاءَكُمْ وَأَمْوَالَكُمْ وَأَعْرَاضَكُمْ عَلَيْكُمْ حَرَامٌ، كَحُرْمَةِ يَوْمِكُمْ هَذَا، فِي شَهْرِكُمْ هَذَا، فِي بَلَدِكُمْ هَذَا»

“Your blood and your property and your honor are forbidden for you to violate, like the sacredness of this day of yours, in this month of yours, in this city of yours.”

Allah, the Most High, has warned and promised severe punishment for intentional killing of a Muslim, saying:

[وَمَن يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِنًا مُّتَعَمِّدًا فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِدًا فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَابًا عَظِيمًا]

“But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment.” [An-Nisa:93].

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir, disassociate ourselves from this accursed war and its consequences. We call on the leadership of the army and the Rapid Support Forces to refrain their hands from forbidden bloodshed, whether in Darfur or elsewhere, and to direct their weapons towards the enemy that is killing our brothers in Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine, so that you may be among the victorious.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

27 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 11th november 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 10

(Translated)