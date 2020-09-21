Views on the News – 20 Sept 2020

Headlines:

Recognition of Illegal Jewish Crusader Entity a Consolation Prize for Trump

Unable to secure the peace deal that he really wanted, US President Trump has chosen to stage theatrics ahead of his November election. The Jewish entity already has relations with countries in the region, so this latest formal recognition only confirms that. According to the New York Times:

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab nations to establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, a development President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said would herald a new dawn of Middle East peace. In a White House ceremony, the three countries pledged to open embassies and establish other new diplomatic and economic ties, in exchange for which Mr. Netanyahu promised to freeze his plans to annex portions of the West Bank…

For years, it has been widely known, if not publicly acknowledged, that Israel and the U.A.E. cooperate extensively in security, energy and trade affairs. Many foreign policy analysts maintain that what finally pushed the countries to bring their relationship out into the open was a shared fear of aggression from Iran, which commands a network of military proxies in multiple countries…

All the rulers of the Muslim world are complicit in the occupation of Palestine and other territories such as Kashmir and Xinjiang. The foreign disbelievers just do not have the strength to sustain these occupations within Muslim lands unless our rulers support them, restraining the Ummah from waging wars of liberation against their hostile enemies.

America Succeeds in Unseating Libyan Prime Minister

As expected, America’s latest efforts in Libya have resulted in success, through unseating the European backed Prime Minister and so opening the path for a full American takeover. According to CNN:

The United Nations welcomes the decision by Libya’s internationally recognized Prime Minister to step down by the end of October, a UN statement released Thursday said.

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, Fayez al-Sarraj, announced his decision in a televised speech on Wednesday.

“I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October,” al-Sarraj said, citing “internal and external conspiracies” and other obstacles to the effectiveness of his government.

Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams commended the decision in a statement, saying it “comes at a decisive turning point in Libya’s longstanding crisis when it is clear that the situation is no longer sustainable.”

“The onus is now on concerned Libyan parties to fully shoulder their responsibilities before the Libyan people, to take historic decisions, and to accept mutual concessions for the sake of their country,” Williams said.

The GNA has often been at odds with General Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and his administration, in the oil rich region in eastern Libya. The warlord has spearheaded a campaign to win control over the oil-rich North African country from the UN-backed GNA.

America is completing its takeover of the Muslim world by eliminating European imperialism from the remaining Muslim countries. But with Allah’s permission, the Muslim Ummah shall soon rise, overthrow these foreign agent rulers and re-establish the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ that shall restore the Islamic way of life, unify all Muslim lands, and spread the light of Islam to the entire world.

Indian PM Modi Continues to Serve America by Intensifying Chinese Conflict

America’s ruthless imperialism is unable to tolerate Chinese ascendancy, and this has led America to drive India against China. According to the Washington Post:

India’s defense minister said Thursday the country faces challenges in its border dispute with China and urged Beijing to sincerely implement an understanding they reached previously to completely disengage their forces from the Ladakh region.

Rajnath Singh told the upper house of Parliament that China has amassed troops and weapons in Ladakh in violation of agreements reached in the 1990s and is trying to alter the status quo in the region through aggressive actions.

He said that was not acceptable and that India is seeking a peaceful resolution through talks.

The two countries’ foreign ministers met in Moscow a week ago and agreed to deescalate tensions in Ladakh, but Singh’s words to Parliament suggested they remain high and that settling the impasse will be a long process.

For the thousand plus years that the Khilafah remained the superpower, the world witnessed general peace, stability and prosperity. Only the return of the righteous Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ will result in the containment and cooling of international crises. Western imperialism known nothing other than war, conflict, exploitation and impoverishment.