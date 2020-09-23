Approval of US Backed FATF Legislation Shows the Opposition and Ruling Parties are both in the Pocket of the US

In a 12 December 2012 interview with the BBC, when asked about who would win Pakistan’s May 2013 elections, the then US Ambassador Richard Olson declared with great confidence, “Our horse is democracy.”

This fact has been proved once again when the joint session of parliament approved US backed FATF legislation. Even though the opposition had a clear majority, three dozen of its members opted to remain at home quietly, allowing the unobstructed passage. Yet, the opposition has the gall to falsely claim that it opposed the draconian legislation, as if it is the only hope for the people. For decades, the US supported Dictatorship in Pakistan, as previously a few political parties remained loyal to Britain under Democracy, hindering US plans. However, in recent decades, as Britain lost her global power and local influence, the US took dominant control of Pakistan’s political medium, with both government and opposition parties in her pocket. Now, both Democracy and Dictatorship are two sides of the coin of American colonialism, whilst both civilian and military supremacy are mere faces of the American Raj (Colonialism). The Khilafah (Caliphate) alone can ensure our emergence from the colonialist quagmire as neither the Khaleefah nor the Ummah Council have the right to legislate according to man-made law, whilst the Khaleefah must only implement laws that are derived from the Quran and Sunnah.

The FATF laws were passed on the basis that if we do not pass these laws then India will get us onto the FATF Black List. This argument is a replay of Musharraf’s surrender when he claimed that if we don’t take a U-turn over supporting Taliban, providing our military bases and air corridors to the US, then we will be bombed into the Stone Age. Musharraf claimed it is the only way to secure the Kashmir cause as well as Pakistan’s economy and security, putting “Pakistan First.” However, by capitulating to the US, Pakistan became a bomb site, when more than seventy thousand lives were lost through dozens of suicide blasts and several military operations. Pakistan’s economy was devastated by acute shortages of gas and electricity, whilst hemorrhaging financial losses running well over two hundred billion US dollars. The Kashmir cause was buried for the sake of US policy towards India. Despite all these losses, the US “do more” mantra persists, whilst the current rulers surrender to new colonialist projects. The political and military leadership of Pakistan is currently exerting itself so that the US wins on the negotiating table that which she lost on the battlefield in Afghanistan. As for FATF, there is no limit to the demands of this colonialist scheme, as it shifts goal posts to ensure demand after demand. Far from being neutral FATF is a colonialist tool to eliminate the jihadi infrastructure that supports Occupied Kashmir, consolidating suppression of masajid and madrassas. Yet, hiding behind FATF, the Bajwa-Imran regime is busy securing colonialist interests to ensure more harm to Muslims.

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan asserts to the people of power in clear and unambiguous terms that under the colonialist international order our slavery, losses and humiliation will only intensify. These institutions are not built by colonialist powers to resolve disputes of other nations. They are there to enslave them culturally, militarily and economically. However, you have the Aqeedah and way of life from your Creator, Allah (swt), which has the capability to smash the Western liberal order. The Islamic Ummah is the natural and deserving inheritor of Eurasia, so you must trample this colonialist order under your feet. It is not in accordance with the prestige of our great Deen and its noble Ummah that you submit to this international colonialist order, rather than raise the flag of the Testimony (shahadah) all over the world. Come forth now to provide Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir which is capable to lead you in victory after victory, under the shade of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Allah (swt) said, فَمَاذَا بَعْدَ الْحَقِّ اِلَّا الضَّلالُ فَاَنّٰی تُصْرَفَوْنَ “And what is there after truth but error? How, then, are you being turned away?” [Surah Younus: 32]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday 2nd Safar 1442 AH

19/09/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 12