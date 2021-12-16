US Climate Envoy John Kerry Visits Jordan A Colonial Visit to Consolidate the Terms of the Water-for-Electricity Agreement

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met separately with Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ayman Safadi on December 4, 2021 in Amman. They agreed on the urgent need to work towards sustainable solutions to the impacts of climate change in the region, particularly with regard to Jordan’s water supply, and emphasized the enduring strength of the US-Jordan Strategic Partnership and Friendship.

This same person, Kerry held the position of the US Secretary of State during the Obama era and had an extensive role in the tough negotiations with the Jewish entity, where he visited them 9 times in the last year of Obama’s rule, and he also played a major role in establishing the Paris Climate Agreement, from which Trump withdrew, and Biden returned him with a new position as the President’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs. In fact, he was an effective shadow for the current Secretary of State, Blinken, who was his deputy, to resume the strategies he practiced when he was Secretary of State, including restoring relations with European partners, where he met a large number of European politicians under the umbrella of climate affairs, the Iran agreement and the settlement of the Palestinian issue.

No details were revealed from the official media of the regime in Jordan, nor its government – as it is usual when it comes to agreements with the Jewish entity – about this meeting, other than what was stated in the press announcement of the US Embassy: “The agreement on the urgent need to work towards finding sustainable solutions to the effects of climate change in the region, particularly with regard to Jordan’s water supply, and emphasized the sustainable strength of the US-Jordan strategic partnership and friendship,” echoed local media.

John Kerry’s visit to Jordan is not a visit related to the climate, but rather a visit against the backdrop of the Expo agreement, as he played an important role in mediating what was called the declaration of intent last month for the water and electricity deal between the Jewish entity, Jordan and the UAE, which will see the construction of a major solar power plant in Jordan to generate electricity for a Jewish state while a desalination plant is being built in it, that will send water to Jordan, and the king has already met Kerry twice. The first was via online video conferencing last May, and the second was in Washington on 20/7/2021 on the sidelines of the King’s visit, and it is unlikely that the core of these repeated meetings is to talk about the effects of climate change that the major industrialized countries are concerned with polluting the climate, as Kerry said about it all cunningly, “in order to find sustainable solutions to the effects of climate change in the region.” Rather, the evidence indicates that it was in relation to the issue of implementing draft agreements with the Jewish entity in light of finding solutions to liquidate the Palestinian issue. It was preceded by the Haifa-Irbid and Gulf railway extension project, and the humiliating gas agreement that its godfather was John Kerry himself on behalf of the American company Noble Energy.

Despite the overwhelming popular discontent against this agreement, and its political goal to empower the pillars of the Jewish entity, and the American vision for solving the Palestinian issue, whether the state solution or the two-state solution for which there is no possible reality on the ground, and whether within the so-called deal of the century or others, in addition to its sanctity of legitimacy and its betrayal of the people of Jordan and Palestine, with the existence of an abundance of water in the ground, as stated by water experts in Jordan, and against the background of the Aqaba water desalination project that can provide Jordan with the water it needs without the need for agreements with the nation’s enemies from the Jews and a greedy American colonizer, the story of this drought of dams this year has become in particular exposed to the public opinion as it was nothing but a prelude to such agreements.

So, Kerry’s visit and meeting with the Prime Minister and Secretary of State, in the presence of the US Ambassador, Henry Wooster, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary who can sign agreements on behalf of the US administration in this capacity, will be in order to start the feasibility studies for the project that will start in 2022, and to move forward with the implementation of this treacherous project, under the guise of dealing with the challenges of climate change.

The real and effective response to the conspiracy of the British and American Kafir Western colonial forces, their looting of the Ummah’s wealth and its political cunning, which has become exposed to the awareness of the people of Jordan, and the passing of their colonial plans and the strengthening of the weak Jewish entity, cannot be with a narrow national project, or a weak country. The colonizer created it to keep the nation away from its great project, which is the establishment of the Islamic state. The Khilafah (Caliphate) state that unites the Ummah under the shade of the implementation of Islam, which stands with pride, dignity and strength before the Jewish entity and uproots it, and before America and Britain and expels them without return, Allah willing, the Strong and All-Mighty.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ)

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm” [TMQ Muhammed: 7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

3 Jumada I 1443 – Tuesday, 7th December 2021

No: 09 / 1443

(Translated)