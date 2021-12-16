Road Network under Capitalism is a Disaster in a Making

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya deeply expresses heartfelt condolences to the dear families and friends that have lost their loved ones in River Enzui tragedy after a bus plunged into flooding water, claiming 33 lives so far. We also pray for a quick recovery for the injured in this undeserving incident.

In such incidences, we need to make clear that accidents occur in the sphere that man has no control over. However, Islam commands responsibility for all actions man undertakes either as passengers or drivers or otherwise. Islam also demands public safety as a priority and responsibility upon the State that government must ensure infrastructures in place to facilitate easy and safe movement of all citizens. Furthermore government must implement measures to ensure all PSVs motor vehicles are road worthy to deliver the service.

This accident and those before it clearly indicates that the state of road infrastructure are tragedies in the waiting. With rampant corruption, road patches that never prevent anything are done on a daily basis where in case of drizzles, such roads turn into impassable rivers and death traps. More painfully some areas do not even have a road network in existence, yet huge taxes are levied and collected making daily livelihood for common citizen miserable and languishing extreme poverty. This is the true nature of the evil capitalist ideology and its ruling systems of not giving priority to the public interests. In the battle for power, capitalist politicians roam the country in helicopters campaigning for votes but, in flooding they stare at televisions as the public drowns! This is the true depiction of Capitalism and leaders disregarding the lives of the poor.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir therefore categorically state this pathetic situation will continue to be witnessed under the corrupt capitalist system which takes the political survival above the public interest and human life. We sincerely therefore, call upon all people to support and work for the radical change from the existing corrupt system to the profound system of Islam. Indeed Islam, is the only system that put the issue of public interest including safety of passengers under great responsibility through inspection of travelling vessels and deserving infrastructure in place.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

2 Jumada I 1443 – Monday, 6th Decmber 2021

No: AH 05 / 1443