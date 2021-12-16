Western Sudan is Bleeding Despite the Alleged Peace

Tribal fighting has deplorably resurged in many areas of Kordofan and Darfur in western Sudan. In the Abu Jubeiha area of ​​South Kordofan state, tribal clashes erupted between Hawazma and Kenana, in which dozens were killed or wounded. In the Dar Hamar area of ​​Al-Nuhud locality, unfortunate incidents occurred, among tribal components, that left a number of dead and wounded.

As for the worst of these incidents, it took place in the Kirainik area in West Darfur state, where the sources say that the death toll has risen to one hundred, and that some neighborhoods in the area and the Kirainik Camp for displaced persons (70 km east of El Geneina) were completely burned. All this and other deplorable events are taking place in other scattered areas, and the government does not move a finger, and if it does it moves sluggishly and indecisively after the destruction and ruin.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan warn the government against carelessness in preserving the security of people; their lives, money and property, and we hold them fully responsible for what is happening in western Sudan of tribal fighting, or what they call security disturbances, and we affirm the following:

First: Islam emphasized the sanctity of blood, Allah Almighty says:

(وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً)

“But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment”] An-Nisa: 93[. And the Messenger of Allah (saw) said: «لَزَوَالُ الدُّنْيَا أَهْوَنُ عَلَى اللَّهِ مِنْ قَتْلِ رَجُلٍ مُسْلِمٍ»“The demise of the world is lesser to Allah than the killing of a Muslim man.” And the Prophet (saw) said:

«لاَ يَزَالُ الْمَرْءُ فِى فُسْحَةٍ مِنْ دِينِهِ مَا لَمْ يُصِبْ دَماً حَرَاماً»“A believer continues to guard his Faith (and thus hopes for Allah’s Mercy) so long as he does not shed blood unjustly”. (Narrated by al-Tirmidhi).

Secondly: It is forbidden to fight on the tribal basis, the Prophet (saw) said

«وَمَنْ دَعَا بِدَعْوى الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ، فَهُوَ مِنْ جُثَى جَهَنَّمَ، قَالُوا: يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، وَإِنْ صَامَ وَصَلَّى؟ قَالَ: وَإِنْ صَامَ وَصَلَّى وَزَعَمَ أَنَّهُ مُسْلِمٌ، فَادْعُوا المُسْلِمِينَ بِمَا سَمَّاهُمُ الْمُسْلِمُونَ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ عِبَادُ اللَّهِ»

“And whoever calls with the call of Jahiliyyah (ignorance) then he is from the coals of Hell.” A man said: “O Messenger of Allah! Even if he performs Salat and fasts?” So, he (saw) said: “Even if he performs Salat and fasts, and claimed that he was a Muslim” (Narrated by Muslim).

Third: Security disturbances, tribal fighting, and other chaos are caused by abandoning the just system of Islam among the people, and resorting to unjust systems that do not take care of people’s affairs, and do not secure their lives, which causes people to take up arms to save lives and take rights, as is the case in the ominous so-called peace agreements that only generated an atmosphere of war, and injustice due to tribal and partisan quotas and others.

Fourth: In the light of the separation of religion from the state and the spread of materialistic value, the country’s public property, especially gold, has turned into a curse, as every person with power and every weapon bearer annihilates villages to take possession of mining areas.

In conclusion: We say to our people in Darfur and Kordofan, and indeed in all parts of Sudan, that there is no salvation, security or safety for you except under the Islamic system; the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. It is neither civil nor military will bring a decent life, so work with Hizb ut Tahrir to restore it, Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, for by Allah, it is an obligation from your Lord, the source of your glory, and the protector of your blood and money.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24].



Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan Press Release