Türkiye: Widespread Events “Friday – The Armies to Al-Aqsa”

In light of the heroic feats carried out by the heroic Mujahideen in the Blessed Land – Palestine under the slogan Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping Jewish entity, which continues and persists in its ongoing assault on the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombing that has continued for 17 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkiye organizes extensive activities all across Turkiye under the title:

“Friday – Armies to Al-Aqsa”

Support for the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and support for the Muslim armies to break the chains that the Ruwaibidah rulers have placed them in in their barracks so that they can move immediately to support Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and liberate the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the occupying Jews.

Stand with us today in order to reap the rewards and Allah Almighty will grant us victory, even if it is after a while.

Friday, 5 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH – 20 October 2023 CE



#طوفان_الأقصى #الأقصى_يستصرخ_الجيوش #الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى #ArmiesToAqsa #AqsaCallsArmies #Aqsa_calls_armies #AksaTufanı #OrdularAksaya

