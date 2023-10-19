Fighting Media War is not Enough We Need a Sincere Ruler Who Controls the Might of the Ummah

Why is Jewish entity continuing in its oppression of the Palestinians? Simply they have the power of a state and the support of the International Community.

Although the Jewish entity itself does not have many resources to draw on, they do have support from other nations, especially America. Without this financial, material, military and political support, the Jewish entity would have fallen.

There are over fifty Muslim countries in the world today, over 1.8 billion Muslims, and the Muslims in Palestine have the support of many Muslims, within and outside, of the Muslim countries.

However, these Muslims are supporting them through individual actions and organizations, but this lacks the power of a State. Our leaders have ducked their responsibility, in fact, many of them have led their countries towards normalization with the Zionist entity, and they have actively refused to support or aid the Palestinians.

If we really want to stop the oppression and the genocide, we need to stop looking to the International Community and the United Nations, and the Muslim rulers for help. They have their own agenda, and, for decades, we have seen that they are with the Jewish entity not with the Palestinians.

Islam does not allow us to rely on the non-Muslims for help. The Muslim rulers are obliged to send the armies, but they do not, and there is no indication that this will change.

What the Palestinians and all Muslims need is the Khilafah (Caliphate) State. The Islamic State is the Shariah method Allah (swt) has given us to protect the Muslim through the establishment of the Deen on this earth. This would ensure the Palestinians would have the financial, material, military and political support of the whole Islamic Ummah.

Imagine if they did… this would be a total game changer!

The Khilafah State would have a combined active military of about 5.59 million. Compare this to Jewish entity which has 169,500 active military personnel in the army. We also have a substantial amount of aircraft, submarines, tanks, artillery, rocket systems, and weaponry. Our military would be supported by the substantial economic might of a united Ummah, who would draw on the resources and wealth that Allah (swt) has blessed us with. Oil profits would no longer be used on football, golf, gaming, media, and entertainment ventures, but would go towards helping protect the whole Islamic Ummah.

Furthermore, the Jewish entity is surrounded by Muslim countries; with all these strategic areas, under the control of the Khilafah State, a military campaign could easily be launched to liberate the Blessed Land.

This does not mean killing all the Jews, as the Jewish entity wants everyone to believe. This means fighting Jihad within the limitations given to us by the Shari’ah law. Removing the illegitimate state of the Jewish entity, protecting the Muslims and establishing the rule of Islam in that area. As many religious Jews recall, they can live in the Islamic State as dhimmis, as they did for hundreds of years, with their wealth, property and blood protected.

May Allah (swt) bless us with the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

[هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]

“He is the One Who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the true deen, making it victorious over all others, even though the Mushrikeen hate it.” [TMQ Surah As-Saff v 9]

Fatima Iqbal