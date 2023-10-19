Overthrow the Thrones and March with Your Armies to Al-Quds This is the Response to the Massacres by the Jews

Kufr revealed its ugliness, and the sound of crime resonated and exceeded the horizons, as the vile enemy bombed the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of patients, women and children, trampling on every norm in the immunity of hospitals, dropping missiles on them, destroying with them all value of the dirty, hypocritical West, and its fake ‘humanity’.

The hospital was bombed by a missile from the vile, criminal, and cowardly enemy, but it was also bombed with the support and aid of the brutal West, that boasts of its cheap, false humanitarian values. Those values that took the people of Palestine out of the definition of “humanity,” in order to encourage the criminal entity to perpetrate its crime. Just as the West practiced its crime against Muslims before.

The hospital was also bombed with weapons of cowardice, inaction, betrayal, collusion, and conspiracy of the rulers who lack the chivalry of pre-Islamic Jahiliyah times, the piety of Islam, and the character of men. They received the cries with deaf ears, blind eyes, and paralyzed hearts. They paralyzed their people with oppression, shackled their armies with inaction and humiliation. May Allah not preserve them, nor keep their thrones or authority.

O Muslims: As for our vile enemy, from the criminal, treacherous Jewish entity, and from the hypocritical, immoral West, they are all one enemy, Allah (swt) informed us about them when He (swt) said:

[لَا يَرْقُبُونَ فِي مُؤْمِنٍ إِلّاً وَلَا ذِمَّةً وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُعْتَدُونَ]

“They do not observe toward a believer any pact of kinship or covenant of protection. And it is they who are the transgressor” [At-Tawba: 10].

This is their character; they do not uphold covenants. If they are dominant over us, they will not observe any pact of kinship or covenant towards us. They were like that and still are, but Allah (swt) knows their deception, and the conditions will change.

[وَتِلْكَ الْأَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِ]

“And these days [of varying conditions] We alternate among the people” [Aal-i-Imran: 140]

Their transgression has prolonged, their oppression has become severe, and injustice heralds the imminent destruction of the oppressors and the relief of the believers.

As for the martyrs, they are in Allah’s Mercy, Allah willing, and a Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth.

As for our noble and dignified Islamic Ummah, the rest of the afflicted body, which has been burned by the affliction and oppressed by helplessness, all it has to do now is to take the correct step, whose time has come, it is the moment of truth, to uproot its cowardly rulers from their roots. Indeed, this is what is required of the Islamic Ummah today, to head to the palaces and uproot them. To uproot in them the agents and the guards of the Jewish entity. Then to march under Allah’s care and protection to Al-Quds, in fulfillment of the promise of Allah (swt) and the Glad-tidings of His Messenger (saw).

[فَإِذَا جَاءَ ‌وَعْدُ ‌الْآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوءُوا وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُوا الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُوا مَا عَلَوْا تَتْبِيراً]

“And when the second warning would come to pass, your enemies would ˹be left to˺ totally disgrace you and enter that place of worship as they entered it the first time, and utterly destroy whatever would fall into their hands” [Al-Isra’: 7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

3 Rabi’ II 1445 – Wednesday, 18th October 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 04

(Translated)