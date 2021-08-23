Tunisia: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge with their lives others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

(مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً)

The Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Tunisia mourns for one of its members, the da’wah carrier and the virtuous sister:

Karima Sassi (Um Muhammad)

Who has passed to the Mercy of Allah The Almighty and has devoted her life to be obedient to Allah and carry the call to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

Our sister, Karima Sassi, may Allah have mercy on her, was steadfast, persevering in the Hizb circles and in the lessons of knowledge, loving her fellow sisters, devoted to work, looking forward to victory, expecting the Khilafah, hoping to witness it until her soul returned to its Creator.

We ask Allah Almighty to cover her with the vastness of His Mercy and to grant her entrance into the vastness of His paradise, and to reward her on behalf of us and Islam and the Muslims with the best reward.

To Allah what He gave and to Allah what He took, and we only say what pleases our Lord, glory be to Him:

(إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ)

“We belong to Allah, and to him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156].

Official Spokesperson for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

6 Muharram 1443 – Saturday 14th August 2021

No: 43 / 0443

(Translated)