A Massacre in Akkar – Horrific Scenes of Burning People – Because of a Corrupt Authority and Fat Cats of Monopolists!!

Sunday, after midnight, the Lebanese army confiscated a petrol tanker, or fuel storage tankers ready for smuggling, in At-Tahlil area in Akkar; the army distributed it to the people. It seems that the tanker or storage tanker was shot at by the smugglers, it exploded and claimed the lives of tens of people. In light of this massacre, we affirm the following:

This corrupt political authority, because of its lack of care for people’s affairs, its rule by a man-made system, its dealing in usury, its theft of public money, and its monopoly, by fat cats, of materials and commodities necessary for people, has led to people’s queues of humiliation at bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations and food establishments. Their need for fuel drove them to get it at any cost.

Today’s massacre could have been avoided if the authority had had a sense of responsibility! Since the beginning of this crisis, which everyone knows that one of its most important causes is the smuggling of commodities by fat cats. Does it make sense that the fuel tanker gets confiscated and distributed randomly to people without considering the risks involved?! Why was it not emptied at one of the stations and distributed to the people after that?!

If the ownership of this tanker is proven to belong to one of the region’s MP, or others, then he must be arrested and held accountable, whoever he is, because he is a thief, a monopolist and a murderer. If the news of the shooting of the tanker is true, the person who started the fire must be prosecuted.

O People of Lebanon:

Crises descended upon you successively, it is time for you to get rid of them by overthrowing the entire regime from head to toe, removing this failed entity and returning Lebanon as part of an Ummah, that rules by the Shariah of Allah (swt) and takes care of people’s affairs with truth and justice.

(فَلَوْلَا كَانَ مِنَ الْقُرُونِ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ أُولُو بَقِيَّةٍ يَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْفَسَادِ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِلَّا قَلِيلاً مِّمَّنْ أَنجَيْنَا مِنْهُمْ وَاتَّبَعَ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مَا أُتْرِفُوا فِيهِ وَكَانُوا مُجْرِمِينَ وَمَا كَانَ رَبُّكَ لِيُهْلِكَ الْقُرَى بِظُلْمٍ وَأَهْلُهَا مُصْلِحُونَ)

“So why were there not among the generations before you those of enduring discrimination forbidding corruption on earth – except a few of those We saved from among them? But those who wronged pursued what luxury they were given therein, and they were criminals * And your Lord would not have destroyed the cities unjustly while their people were reformers” [Hud: 116-117]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

7 Muharram 1443 – Sunday, 15th August 2021

No: H.T.L. 1443 / 01

(Translated)