The Influential People and Political Leaders Must Not Push the Afghans to Turning into Front-liners of Democratic System and Multiple Passport-Holders!

Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan President, in a meeting with a number of political leaders and influential representatives of ethnic groups, emphasized on the survival and endurance of ‘Republic’ in which they agreed upon rapid mobilizing, strengthening and equipping of public uprisings against the onslaught of the armed opposition [Taliban].

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan warns the sincere political leaders and influential people not to encourage the ordinary people to get involved in the current destructive war by wasting the blood of Muslim youth to strengthen the prevailing rotten, bloodthirsty and corrupt system.

The existing ruling team is composed of corrupt multiple passport-holders who have been plundering and looting the assets of the Afghan people so far; however, they will flee the country if the situation worsens. The current squad does not pay any attribute and/or value to the people of this land. Since they are grappling with the cause of survival and death because the foundation of their power is verily prone to disintegration, they have turned to leaders and influential people to utilize their influence by getting the ordinary people involved in this filthy war to preserve their corrupt system for their numbered days.

It is an appropriate time for sincere political leaders and influential people to be extremely vigilant at such a time as they are surrounded by internal and external Fitnah from all sides, and to realize their main responsibility and Islamic duties which is to immediately stop the bloodshed so that they would not fall in the trap of foreigners’ plans. Because the key goal of the occupying forces, their stooges and intelligence agencies is to create chaos by committing homicides [bloodshed] in Afghanistan to gain massive interests and/or leverage. In such a turbulent situation, they must not be involved in a lucrative and blood-shedding business, under the guise of public uprisings, by not allowing the people to turn into front-liners of the corrupt and/or puppet system as well as multiple passport-holders. Meanwhile, the following verse is an alarming warning to those leaders who are trying to involve and encourage the people to fight for the cause of the current corrupt system.

Allah (swt) says,

(وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِنًا مُتَعَمِّدًا فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِدًا فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَابًا عَظِيمًا)

“But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment.” [An-Nisa’: 93].

Consequently, Hizb ut Tahrir calls upon the sincere Ummah, different factions, and people of power in Afghanistan to realize the vital necessity and importance of establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood and to discern that the solution to the dilemma in Afghanistan and the region does not prevail through peace talks and the continuation of war, but by establishing the Caliphate and comprehensive implementation of Islam. Subsequently, join hands with Hizb ut Tahrir and realize that Allah (swt) gives Nussrah to those who give Nussrah to Islam.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

5 Muharram 1443 – Friday, 13th August 2021

