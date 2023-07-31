Tunisia: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Muhammad Al-Gharddo

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.”

[Al-Ahzab 33:23]

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً]

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia mourns one of the dawah men who spoke the word of truth, one of its Shabab who spared no effort in the call to uphold the word of Allah on earth.

Muhammad Al-Gharddo

Who passed away this morning, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the age of 66. He spent it in obedience to Allah and carried the dawah to resume the Islamic life by establishing the Second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

May Allah have mercy on Muhammad Al-Gharddo and dwell him in His Spacious Jannah. We are saddened by his departure and we only say what pleases our Lord. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.

Allah (swt) says:

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” [Al-Baqara 2:156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

