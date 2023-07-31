O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Who will Save our Muslim Sisters in Occupied Kashmir? If It is Not to Be You, then Who?!

On 29 July 2023, the Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs confirmed that 9765 women are missing in Occupied Kashmir since 2019, of which 1148 girls are less than 18 years old. During the crackdowns, operations and house raids by Indian security forces and the dreaded agencies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Investigation Agency (SIA), the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir face abduction, mental torture and severe harassment. It will be four, long, painful years since India’s constitutional annexation of Occupied Kashmir, on 5 August 2019. Various restrictions have been imposed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Hindu rulers have deployed thousands of additional troops to oppress the Muslims. A Section 144 curfew, forbidding public gathering, is in place. Their movement, communication and religious gatherings are forbidden. The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir have no possible savior except the armed forces of Pakistan. They are constantly calling them to rescue from brutal Indian oppression.

The brutal oppression of our brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir for seven decades, with the inaction of the United Nations, confirms that the current world order is anti-Muslim. So how can we have hope in these institutions, whilst Allah (swt) has forbidden us to refer to them? Allah (swt) said,

[أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ يَزْعُمُونَ أَنَّهُمْ آمَنُوا بِمَا أُنْزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَا أُنْزِلَ مِنْ قَبْلِكَ يُرِيدُونَ أَنْ يَتَحَاكَمُوا إِلَى الطَّاغُوتِ وَقَدْ أُمِرُوا أَنْ يَكْفُرُوا بِهِ وَيُرِيدُ الشَّيْطَانُ أَنْ يُضِلَّهُمْ ضَلَالاً بَعِيداً]

“Have you not seen those who claim to believe in the Book which has been revealed to you and in the Books revealed before you? They desire to refer their disputes to the judgement of taghut (the non-Islamic authority), whilst they had been ordered to disbelieve in it.” [TMQ Surah An-Nisa, 4:60].

O Sincere Soldiers and Officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces! Has this command of Allah (swt) not reached you yet? Allah (swt) ordered,

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And should they seek help from you in the matter of religion, it is incumbent on you to provide help.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:72].

Will you not answer this order of Allah (swt)? Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَا لَكُمْ لَا تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاءِ وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ وَلِيّاً وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ نَصِيراً]

“How is it that you do not fight in the way of Allah and in support of the helpless, of men, women and children, who pray: ‘Our Lord, bring us out of this land whose people are oppressors. Appoint for us from Yourself, a protector. And appoint for us from Yourself a helper’?” [TMQ Surah An-Nisa 4:75].

Have you not also received the order of Islam, that when the kuffar attack the Muslims, it becomes obligatory on the nearest capable Muslims to wage jihad against those kuffar? This obligation extends to other Muslim areas, until the kuffar are repulsed. Will you not follow the path of Muhammad Bin Qasim, who conquered Sindh on the call of a Muslim chaste women and men? He freed the Muslims from the captivity of the enemy and crushed the pride of the Hindu tyrant, Raja Dahir.

Being the seventh largest military force in the world, and the largest military force in the Muslim world, it is your duty to liberate Occupied Kashmir. For this, you have to follow the footsteps of Salahudin Ayyubi. You must first unify the Muslims. That will only occur through your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the shield of the Ummah, the Khilafah (Caliphate). Trapped in the order of nation-states, under rulers who are slaves of the West, you will never receive the order to fulfill the command of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). Reject the current global system based on nation-states. Unify under a Khaleefah (Caliph) and wage Jihad to return glory to the Islamic Ummah. So, come forth now to grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

13 Muharram 1445 – Monday, 31st July 2023

No: 02 / 1445