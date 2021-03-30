To the People of Lebanon, Muslims and non-Muslims

[هَذَا بَلَاغٌ لِّلنَّاسِ وَلِيُنذَرُوا بِهِ وَلِيَعْلَمُوا أَنَّمَا هُوَ إِلَهٌ وَاحِدٌ وَلِيَذَّكَّرَ أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ]



“This [Qur’an] is notification for the people that they may be warned thereby and that they may know that He is but one God and that those of understanding will be reminded” [Ibrahim: 52]



O people, our address to you in these critical hours, is that of the fearful and concerned for his people and his Ummah; the address of the one who see that you are continuing to rush behind this rotten and corrupt political class, or what comes out of its womb in terms of propositions and solutions!

The address of the one whose situation and your situation is described by what Al-Bukhari narrated on the authority of Abu Hurairah on the authority of the Messenger of Allah (saw) that he said:

«إنَّما مَثَلِي ومَثَلُ النَّاسِ كَمَثَلِ رَجُلٍ اسْتَوْقَدَ ناراً، فَلَمَّا أضاءَتْ ما حَوْلَهُ جَعَلَ الفَراشُ وهذِه الدَّوابُّ الَّتي تَقَعُ في النَّارِ يَقَعْنَ فيها، فَجَعَلَ يَنْزِعُهُنَّ ويَغْلِبْنَهُ فَيَقْتَحِمْنَ فيها، فأنا آخُذُ بحُجَزِكُمْ عَنِ النَّارِ، وَأَنْتُمْ تَقَحَّمُونَ فِيهِا»

“I may be likened to a man who kindled a fire, and when it lit up the neighbourhood the insects and these creeping things which fall into a fire began to fall into it. He began to prevent them, but they got the better of him and rushed into it. Now I am seizing your girdles to pull you from hell, but you are rushing into it.”

We are addressing you today, and we do not claim to have a real-time magic solution to this entity independently and in the way it is, rather it is the address of Allah (swt) and His Messengers to the people of the villages that have wronged themselves and so Allah Has made them taste the consequences of their action of not responding to Allah and His Prophets, may peace be upon them, and the carriers of the call of the Prophets.

O People, do you see where your situation has reached, you have touched the depth of the abyss in which the country and its people are falling into, until it almost reached collision, and you see the corrupt oppressors of all the people of the political class, and even those who want solutions from the same system with its corruption and secularism, and those looking for solutions in major or smaller countries are in fact your enemy and the enemy of every sincere person who wants to rid the country and its people of oppression and oppressors. You see how they live the luxury of time in the struggle for power! They point to each other about your hunger, poverty and security, while they are in their palaces, in pleasure!! Even though you see that, but as if the eyes are still far from the real solution for you and the country! Hearts are still distracted, despite all the signs and evidence that guide you to the right path.

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When Lebanon and its capital were transformed into usury yards called bank interest, until Lebanon became home to everyone who unjustly wanted to increase their money, so Allah (swt) sent you a warning:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا إِنْ كُنتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ * فَإِنْ لَمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَإِنْ تُبْتُمْ فَلَكُمْ رُءُوسُ أَمْوَالِكُمْ لا تَظْلِمُونَ وَلا تُظْلَمُونَ]

“O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains [due to you] of interest, if you should be believers * And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger. But if you repent, you may have your principal – [thus] you do no wrong, nor are you wronged” [Al-Baqara: 278-279].

You were silent and accepted usury, and the war was from Allah (swt), your money was lost in those banks, and if you got anything from it, it hardly covered your necessities. The currency that remained in your pockets collapsed, until you became in the lowermost levels of poverty almost reaching hunger.

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When someone from amongst you, who killed and shed the blood of your people in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and other places, and you kept silent about him, and even from amongst you are those who allied with him and still are, so the words of our Lord (saw) applies to you:

[وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً]



“But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment” [An-Nisa’: 93].

And the saying of the Messenger (saw), narrated by Al-Bukhari on the authority of Abdullah Bin Umar:

«لَنْ يَزَالَ المُؤْمِنُ في فُسْحَةٍ مِن دِينِهِ، ما لَمْ يُصِبْ دَماً حَرَاماً»

“A believer will continue to find ample scope in his religion as long as he does not kill anyone unlawfully.”

With your silence or that most of you, did you think that you will survive of the wrath of Allah (swt), and that you would still have a scope in matters?!

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When your families, your neighbuors and your lineage from the people of Syria, and even the people of Palestine before them, resorted to you, and you witnessed the racism with which some of you dealt with these “refugees and displaced persons” who fled with to protect their honour and children. You did not shelter in a generous manner and did not support them, rather you burned down their tents that did not block the heat or cold weather or someone barging in night or day. Many thought that the people of Palestine and Syria would eat their livelihood, so for letting them down you were stricken by what is mentioned in the Hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw) narrated by As-Siyooti from Jabir Bin Abdullah and Abi Talha Bin Sahl that he said:

«مَا مِنِ امْرِئٍ يَخْذُلُ امْرَأً مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ، وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ، إِلَّا خَذَلَهُ اللهُ تَعَالَى فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ، وَمَا مِنْ أَحَدٍ يَنْصُرُ مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ، وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ، إِلَّا نَصَرَهُ اللهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ»

“No (Muslim) man will desert a man who is a Muslim in a place where his respect may be violated and his honour aspersed without Allah deserting him in a place here he wishes his help; and no (Muslim) man who will help a Muslim in a place where his honour may be aspersed and his respect violated without Allah helping him in a place where he wishes his help”.

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When the heart of your capital was struck by a blast that almost wiped it out, the explosion of the port, and the hearts fell with it, as the walls and roofs fell, and the earth nearly open up under you, from an unexpected place, but you did not stop and return, rather you continue to follow means that only lead to more destruction. You were inflicted or nearly were with what happened to the people before you, Allah (swt) says:

[أَفَأَمِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ مَكَرُواْ ٱلسَّيّئَاتِ أَن يَخْسِفَ ٱللَّهُ بِهِمُ ٱلأرْضَ أَوْ يَأْتِيَهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لاَ يَشْعُرُونَ]



“Then, do those who have planned evil deeds feel secure that Allah will not cause the earth to swallow them or that the punishment will not come upon them from where they do not perceive?” [Al-Nahl: 45].Allah (swt) also says:

[إِن نَّشَأْ نَخْسِفْ بِهِمُ ٱلأرْضَ أَوْ نُسْقِطْ عَلَيْهِمْ كِسَفاً مّنَ ٱلسَّمَاء إِنَّ فِى ذَلِكَ لآيَةً لّكُلّ عَبْدٍ مُّنِيبٍ]



“If We should will, We could cause the earth to swallow them or [could] let fall upon them fragments from the sky. Indeed in that is a sign for every servant turning back [to Allah]” [Saba: 9].

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When you were affected today by hunger and lack of livelihood, and many people are still occupied only by the lira, the dollar, and the monopoly practiced by merchants and earning money through people’s pain and hardship, so you were struck with what came in the words of our Lord (swt):

[وَضَرَبَ ٱللَّهُ مَثَلاً قَرْيَةً كَانَتْ ءامِنَةً مُّطْمَئِنَّةً يَأْتِيهَا رِزْقُهَا رَغَداً مّن كُلّ مَكَانٍ فَكَفَرَتْ بِأَنْعُمِ ٱللَّهِ فَأَذَاقَهَا ٱللَّهُ لِبَاسَ ٱلْجُوعِ وَٱلْخَوْفِ بِمَا كَانُواْ يَصْنَعُونَ]

“And Allah presents an example: a city which was safe and secure, its provision coming to it in abundance from every location, but it denied the favors of Allah. So Allah made it taste the envelopment of hunger and fear for what they had been doing” [Al-Nahl: 112].

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! When the immorality, diseases, calamities and corona spread amongst you, and you were struck by what the Messenger of Allah said, in what is narrated by Ibn Majah and was extracted by Al-Hakim from Abdullah Bin Umar that he said: The Prophet (saw) approached us and said:

«يَا مَعْشَرَ الْمُهَاجِرِينَ! خِصاَلٌ خَمْسٌ إِذَا ابْتُلِيتُمْ بِهِنَّ، وَأَعُوذُ بِاللَّهِ أَنْ تُدْرِكُوهُنَّ: لَمْ تَظْهَرْ الْفَاحِشَةُ فِي قَوْمٍ قَطُّ حَتَّى يُعْلِنُوا بِهَا، إِلَّا فَشَا فِيهِمْ الطَّاعُونُ وَالْأَوْجَاعُ الَّتِي لَمْ تَكُنْ مَضَتْ فِي أَسْلَافِهِمْ الَّذِينَ مَضَوْا…»

“O Muhajirun, there are five things with which you will be tested, and I seek refuge with Allah lest you live to see them: Immorality never appears among a people to such an extent that they commit it openly, but plagues and diseases that were never known among the predecessors will spread among them.”

Have you not received the proofs, O people of Lebanon?! Of fear, the domination of enemies, humiliation, the abundance of killing and wars that inflicted you. You have become warring sects, and you still follow the forbidden sectarianism and their leaders and for that you were afflicted by what came in the saying of Allah (swt):

[قُلْ هُوَ ٱلْقَادِرُ عَلَى أَن يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَاباً مّن فَوْقِكُمْ أَوْ مِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِكُمْ أَوْ يَلْبِسَكُمْ شِيَعاً وَيُذِيقَ بَعْضَكُمْ بَأْسَ بَعْضٍ ٱنْظُرْ كَيْفَ نُصَرّفُ ٱلآيَـٰتِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَفْقَهُون]



“Say, “He is the [one] Able to send upon you affliction from above you or from beneath your feet or to confuse you [so you become] sects and make you taste the violence of one another.” Look how We diversify the signs that they might understand” [Al-An’am: 65].

So did you comprehend this? And the saying of the Messenger (saw) in what was narrated by Ibn Majah and was extracted from Abdullah Bin Umar: «…وَمَا لَمْ تَحْكُمْ أَئِمَّتُهُمْ بِكِتَابِ اللَّهِ وَيَتَخَيَّرُوا مِمَّا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَّا جَعَلَ اللَّهُ بَأْسَهُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ»“…Unless their leaders rule according to the Book of Allah and seek all good from that which Allah has revealed, Allah will cause them to fight one another.’”

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا ادْخُلُوا فِي السِّلْمِ كَافَّةً وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوَاتِ الشَّيْطَانِ إِنَّهُ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ مُبِينٌ * فَإِنْ زَلَلْتُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ مَا جَاءَتْكُمُ الْبَيِّنَاتُ فَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ * هَلْ يَنْظُرُونَ إِلَّا أَنْ يَأْتِيَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي ظُلَلٍ مِنَ الْغَمَامِ وَالْمَلَائِكَةُ وَقُضِيَ الْأَمْرُ وَإِلَى اللَّهِ تُرْجَعُ الْأُمُورُ]

“O you who have believed, enter into Islam completely [and perfectly] and do not follow the footsteps of Satan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy * But if you deviate after clear proofs have come to you, then know that Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise * Do they await but that Allah should come to them in covers of clouds and the angels [as well] and the matter is [then] decided? And to Allah [all] matters are returned” [Al-Baqara: 208-210].“As-Silm” means Islam or obedience, surrender and submission to Allah (swt).

O people of Lebanon, all the people of Lebanon, the formation of the government whatever it is, or holding early or late elections, or changing the faces in the government, whether civil or military, or the bank’s interference or not, and following the system of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and you fall into the arms of regional countries with their difference, it will not change anything, they are narcotic injections that soon wear off, and the situation returns to how it was, rather worse than how it was, as long as you revolve around the same system of solution, politicians, sects and leaders! Had you reviewed the headlines since the seventies – if not before – you would have seen the same aches and pains and the cries!

O people of Lebanon, all the people of Lebanon, the pages cannot cover all the points, but perhaps what we have mentioned will be enough for you to take an existential stance today, that will save you from the brunt of what you have fallen into, which is to choose the path of change that Allah (swt), the Wise, the All-Powerful, wanted, which we still invite you to, night and day, secretly and openly, the universal human solution based on the last Deen of Allah (swt), so that you declare your adoption of the path to the resumption of the Islamic way of life, in the state of justice and guidance, the Islamic state, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood soon, Allah willing – especially that we have marked a hundred years of the demolishing the Khilafah – And you declare your joining of the Ummah, and the rejection of sects and their leaders, and the corrupt political class and its men, so that you liberate from their links and from those of their regional and international masters.

And we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, invite you clearly and unequivocally, we live amongst you and what happens to you happens to us, we work among you and with you, with an integrated approach, Allah willing, that reforms the political, economic, social and administrative systems. We extend our hands to you with an explicit invitation that we and you reject this corrupt political class, its ruling and its patchwork solutions, and we and you follow the path of guidance and submission to Allah (swt). If you believe Allah (swt) and we believe Him with you, then we are confident that the words of Allah (swt) will befall us:

[وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِم بَرَكَاتٍ مِّنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ]

“And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth.” [Al-A’raf: 96]. Otherwise, What Allah (swt) stated will be accomplished:

[وَلَكِن كَذَّبُوا فَأَخَذْنَاهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ]

“…but they denied [the messengers], so We seized them for what they were earning.” [Al-A’raf: 96].

[هَذَا بَيَانٌ لِّلنَّاسِ وَهُدًى وَمَوْعِظَةٌ لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ]



“This [Qur’an] is a clear statement to [all] the people and a guidance and instruction for those conscious of Allah” [Aal-i-Imran: 138]