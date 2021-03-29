Regime’s Security Services in Jordan Persist to be Obdurate and Arrest Another Member of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir

On the evening of Sunday, 21/03/2021, the Security Services of the regime in Jordan arrested Ustadh Adel Sarsour from his home and then took him to the security center, then he was transferred to the Intelligence Department, and this arrest came after several attempts to arrest him by means of lies and deception practiced with other Shabab, by summoning him on the pretext of an accident with his car and when they did not succeed, they arrested him from his home.

It is not surprising that the regime in Jordan arrested the carriers of the call to Islam, for it is a regime that originated on the ruins of the rule of Islam, disrupted the law of Allah Almighty, imbibed subservience to the Kafir colonial West, and signed humiliating treaties and agreements, the last of which was the Agreement on Defense Cooperation with America, and its whole biography is full of averting people from the way of Allah Almighty.

But let this regime know that these arrests will not dissuade the Dawah carriers from their call, for they are ready to spend the most precious and dearest for its sake, and they will not be harmed by those who disappoint them or those who seek their hostility, and they will remain steadfast in that, with the permission of Allah Almighty until the victory of Allah comes, and His victory is imminent, His promise to His servants will be fulfilled, and the authority of the Muslims will return and the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) will be established soon with the permission of Allah despite the noses the criminals.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.”

[Ash-Shu’ara: 227[

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

10 Sha’aban 1442 – Tuesday, 23rd march 2021

No: 16 / 1442

(Translated)