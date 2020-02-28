The War of Words between the Turkish Regime and the Criminal Russian Regime is Falsified by Facts on the Ground

There have been many recent Turkish and Russian statements about the fate of the Syrian north, specifically Idlib province. These statements are accompanied by the entry of large Turkish military convoys, in a way that suggests to the follower that there is a difference of views between the Turkish regime and the Russian criminal regime, with the continued progress of the forces of the tyrant of Ash-Sham and his militia. On the one hand, and repeated withdrawals of the factional system linked to the Turkish regime without the slightest resistance on the other hand. And, if anything, this indicates that what is happening on the ground is agreed upon in advance, and the war of statements and counter-statements is only to throw ashes in one’s eyes; and the meetings and conferences are only to gain time, until what has been agreed upon is brought out with a new appearance, by imposing a fait accompli policy. After the end-of-February deadline which given by the Turkish regime for the criminal regime in order to complete its mission, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday he would hold a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on 5 March to discuss the situation in Idlib, rebel’s last enclave in northwest Syria.”

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

The actions that are taking place are nothing but a prelude to the issuance of a new agreement between the Turkish regime and the criminal Russian regime to be imposed by force; based on the Sochi Agreement; and internationally recognized, to make everyone who comes out of it within the target circle, where Turkish Defense Minister Khulusi Akar announced, “His country will take all measures against those who do not comply with the cease-fire in Idlib, including the radicals, stressing that Ankara will force them to abide by.” All this under the guise of sparing the blood of civilians and creating a safe area for them, in persistence in deception. And this is a prelude to the start of the American political solution, which is reconciliation with the murderer of children, women and the elderly and a return to the yoke of slavery again.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

The revolution of Ash-Sham has given the most precious and valuable for the sake of Allah Almighty; and in order to come out of the injustice of the rotten capitalist system applied by the regime of the tyrant of Ash-Sham, so it is not permissible for us after all these sacrifices throughout the nine years of the revolution to allow the enemies of Allah to draw our future based on their whims and interests. We will be like the one who untwisted her spun thread after it was strong. We have no choice but to hold fast to the strong rope of Allah; work to liberate the influence of criminal states that restricted the decision and robbed the will, and work earnestly to topple the system in all its forms and symbols; and to establish the crown of all the obligations; the Khilafah Rashida (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, by which Allah’s Deen is established, and through which the tragedies and suffering of Muslims end. And that is no great matter for Allah. Allah (swt) says:

﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ﴾

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Sunday, 29th Jumada II 1441 AH

23/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 05