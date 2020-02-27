Leaked Documents Prove Details of Mass Torture of the Muslims of China

16th February 2020, BBC reported on leaked documents detailing the lives of those Muslims imprisoned in internment camps for practicing Islam. Hundreds and thousands of Muslims live in forced government conditions where they are being conditioned to accept Chinese culture and punished for breaking strict laws of behaviour and contact.

Comment:

The arrest and detention of Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang province China is not a new development. This ethnic persecution of Muslims has been active for years with increased violence and terror in the months of Ramadan. The international bodies for human rights have been reportedly alerted to the crimes against the religiously active of the region, but have completely failed in rescuing the thousands that are left to be brainwashed and tortured mercilessly. Women have their hijab removed, men have their beards shaved and all manner of violations of Islamic laws are encouraged including eating of pig meat and drinking alcohol. The world is silent to these and other acts of genocide and ethnic cleaning of Muslims to make an example to other practicing Muslims. They wish to instill fear and compliance in the hearts of the believers so that openly expressing Islam becomes something that they shy away from due to the severe social or political punishments. One of the world’s leading experts on China’s policies in Xinjiang is Dr Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington believes the latest leak of documents describing the nightmare of China’s Muslims is genuine. He says; “This remarkable document presents the strongest evidence I’ve seen to date that Beijing is actively persecuting and punishing normal practices of traditional religious beliefs.” The Muslims leaders of the world choose to be completely disabled in helping liberating the oppressed brothers and sisters of China. There are thousands of children without parents due to their incarceration. How can we fellow believers not speak out for our fellow Ummah when their cries for help are silenced by a wall of media censorship? These latest leaked reports contain details of the investigations into 311 main individuals, listing their backgrounds, religious habits, and relationships with many hundreds of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Verdicts written in a final column decide whether those already in internment should remain or be released, and whether some of those previously released need to return. This inhuman treatment can only end with a Khilafah (Caliphate) liberating these innocent Muslim by force and challenging the brazen arrogance of the world’s powerful to act with impunity in the area of human rights. It’s clear that the current UN policies leave Muslims globally abandoned to suffer alone. We pray that the Muslims of China are patient in their trial and that Allah (swt) gives them much reward for being steadfast in Iman. Allah (swt) reminds us of His immense blessings of the ones brave in the face of the enemy.

أُوْلَئِكَ يُجْزَوْنَ الْغُرْفَةَ بِمَا صَبَرُوا وَيُلَقَّوْنَ فِيهَا تَحِيَّةً وَسَلَامًا

“Those will be rewarded with the highest place (in Paradise) because of their patience. Therein they shall be met with greetings and the word of peace and respect.” [Al-Furqan: 75]

Imrana Mohammad