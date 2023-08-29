The Voices Supporting Homosexuality Would Not Have Risen If it Weren’t for the Corruption of Authority and its Absence even in the Implementation of the Laws they had Established!

The political authority has vanished, its power has faded, and it, along with its deputies, ignored even the provisions of the constitution they had ratified, which clearly denounce obscenity and indecency. They left the people to their grim fate, even in securing basic services like water and electricity. Even those who referred to themselves as agents of change were preoccupied with trivial matters, signing a petition that condones obscenity, indecency, and contravention of human nature. Others were caught up in following a ridiculous film, claiming that this is the face of the Lebanon they desire, rather than a virtuous state or at the very least, a distance from immorality.

In these irresponsible circumstances, it is not surprising that a segment of media personnel and channels in Lebanon has emerged to advocate homosexuality, genderism, and feminism, falsely claiming that such matters are natural! Without any sense of shame before Allah (swt).

[قَالَ رَبُّنَا الَّذِي أَعْطَى كُلَّ شَيْءٍ خَلْقَهُ ثُمَّ هَدَى]

“He said, “Our Lord is He who gave each thing its form and then guided [it]” [Ta-Ha:50]

or before Muslims who believed in Him Subhanahu, and accepted His laws and followed His guidance, in accordance with their sound character.

We’ve been warned by Allah against the deceitful actions of Shaitan and his ways, which he expressed:

[وَلَأُضِلَّنَّهُمْ وَلَأُمَنِّيَنَّهُمْ وَلَآمُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُبَتِّكُنَّ آذَانَ الْأَنْعَامِ وَلَآمُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُغَيِّرُنَّ خَلْقَ اللَّهِ وَمَن يَتَّخِذِ الشَّيْطَانَ وَلِيًّا مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ فَقَدْ خَسِرَ خُسْرَانًا مُّبِينًا]

“Whom Allah has cursed. For he had said, “I will surely take from among Your servants a specific portion.” [An-Nisa:119].

Prophet Muhammad (saw), also stated:

«إذا لم تستحْيِ فاصنَعْ ما شئتَ»

“If you don’t feel ashamed, do whatever you like.”

This group of media personalities and channel owners has proven to be untrustworthy in delivering news and revealing truths to the people. They have become promoters of corruption, and what corruption! Sexual deviance and opening the doors of obscenity in its most extreme forms, even beneath animal behaviour. We have no words for them except the words of Allah, the All-Knowing of His Servants:

[أَفَرَأَيْتَ مَنِ اتَّخَذَ إِلَٰهَهُ هَوَاهُ وَأَضَلَّهُ اللَّهُ عَلَى عِلْمٍ وَخَتَمَ عَلَى سَمْعِهِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَجَعَلَ عَلَى بَصَرِهِ غِشَاوَةً فَمَن يَهْدِيهِ مِن بَعْدِ اللَّهِ أَفَلَا تَذَكَّرُونَ]

“Have you seen he who has taken as his god his [own] desire, and Allah has sent him astray due to knowledge and has set a seal upon his hearing and his heart and put over his vision a veil? So who will guide him after Allah? Then will you not be reminded?” [Al-Jathiya:23]. And His (swt) words:

[أَمْ تَحْسَبُ أَنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ يَسْمَعُونَ أَوْ يَعْقِلُونَ إِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا كَالْأَنْعَامِ بَلْ هُمْ أَضَلُّ سَبِيلًا]

“Or do you think that most of them hear or reason? They are not except like livestock. Rather, they are [even] more astray in [their] way.” [Al-Furqan:44].

It’s widely known that these ideas are being propagated by international organizations and their leaders, adhering to the corrupt capitalist ideology that reduces humanity to a level below animals, resulting in crises within their societies, family breakdowns, reduced birth rates, and an increase in suicide, rape, depression, and the children of illegitimate relations.

It seems that these international organizations and their masters have been concerned about the unity and cohesion of Muslims and their families, as well as their higher birth rates. For decades, they’ve tried to export their crises to us, claiming salvation in their model, while it’s nothing but poison and destruction.

These international organizations and their leaders found fertile ground in our country, not among the people, Allah forbid, but rather among the corrupt agent rulers and politicians, especially those in Lebanon, who opened the doors to these corrupt institutions and associations, aiming to infiltrate the minds of our youth without restraint.

However, it is a good sign that the majority of people reject deviant ideas and poisonous concepts such as genderism, feminism, and the like. Some Muslims have risen to confront this assault by exposing its falsehood and condemning its practices. To these individuals, we commend their efforts and encourage them to further work towards preventing the propagation of such matters.

As for those who raised their heads to support homosexuality in the absence of authority, we say: You should have been more concerned about the issues facing the people of Lebanon, which are overwhelming and deserve your attention, rather than making homosexual and its defence your cause! As if the people of Lebanon lacked issues to engage them!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir, are working tirelessly to fulfil Allah’s promise of leadership and empowerment on Earth. We announce to all that we are on the brink of a divine global system, a change from the corrupt present order. Under the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, Muslims will unite, their lands will be united, Shariah (Islamic law) will be upheld, and the message of Islam will be conveyed to the world. It will safeguard their resources, expel occupiers and colonizers, and address the diverse problems of the people. Some might see this as distant, but we perceive it as imminent. And what that is for Allah is All-Mighty.

[فَأَقِمْ وَجْهَكَ لِلدِّينِ حَنِيفاً فِطْرَتَ اللهِ الَّتِي فَطَرَ النَّاسَ عَلَيْهَا لَا تَبْدِيلَ لِخَلْقِ اللهِ ذَلِكَ الدِّينُ الْقَيِّمُ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]

“So direct your face toward the religion, inclining to truth. [Adhere to] the fitrah of Allah upon which He has created [all] people. No change should there be in the creation of Allah. That is the correct religion, but most of the people do not know” [Ar-Rum:30]

