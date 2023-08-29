Rashad Al-Alimi, the Head of the Presidential Leadership Council, is Expelled from Al-Mahra

The head of the Presidential Leadership Council in Aden, Rashad Al-Alimi, has left the province of Al-Mahra after a several-day visit. In his address to the officials and leaders of the province, he indicated that Al-Mahra is considered the eastern gateway of Yemen.

In his speech, he mentioned that arms and drugs smuggling pass through this gateway, in an attempt to justify the Western military presence in Al-Mahra under this pretext.

Coinciding with Al-Alimi’s visit to Al-Mahra, protests emerged condemning the poor service conditions in the province. Banners were raised during these protests rejecting Al-Alimi’s visit and criticizing his inauguration of illusory projects in the province. Protesters removed and tore down promotional signs for those projects.

The Peaceful Protest Committee opposing the presence of coalition forces and foreign troops in Al-Mahra held a meeting in Al-Ghaydah, the capital of Al-Mahra, led by Sheikh Ali Salem Al-Harizi, to assess the developments. They criticized Al-Alimi’s visit to their province, rejecting the establishment of a council similar to the one recently formed in Hadhramaut, considering it an external entity.

What the people of Al-Mahra have done through their actions affirms that Rashad Al-Alimi and others like him do not represent the people and are deceiving them. Their true nature has been exposed.

Al-Alimi’s visit to Al-Mahra is not a welfare visit, but rather a political visit aimed at trying to prove the presence of his council. People do not perceive any positive role for this council in their lives on the ground, except for squandering the country’s resources.

In this country, people have come to manage their affairs on their own, and there is no role for the regime except in various negative aspects. Conversely, the Transitional Council in the southern provinces is racing with the Presidential Leadership Council in visits and is taking the lead in activities, sending messages to the outside world that it is on the ground and an indispensable force. Both of them are trading on the people of the country, seeking the approval of the colonizing kufar. Each side accuses the other of being behind the poor care.

Those who follow events in the southern and eastern regions of Yemen clearly see the dirty roles played by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, serving the conflicting interests of Britain and America in Yemen, striving for influence and wealth. Saudi Arabia is responsible for the turmoil in the southern regions to strike at Britain’s agents, the Presidential Council and the Transitional Council, thereby allowing the entry of America’s agents into power.

To our People in Yemen: Remove the influence of Al-Alimi, his council, and the Transitional Council, for they do not have your best interests in mind. Work for Islam and the application of its laws, for through Islam alone shall you live a life that pleases Allah (swt). As Allah (swt) said:

[وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكًا وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى]

“And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed life, and We will gather him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” [Ta-Ha:124]

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir, the pioneer that does not deceive its people, are among you and with you. We invite you to work with us to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, to put an end to this chaos affecting the land and the people, and to spread goodness to the world.

As Allah said:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad:07].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

9 Safar 1445 – Friday 25th August 2023

No: HTY 1445 / 02

(Translated)