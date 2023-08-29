Rockets, the Moon, Islam and its Khilafah

On 23 August 2023, India sent a rocket to the moon.

Comment:

What prevents the Islamic Ummah from making rapid, world-leading advances in rocket technology, today?

When the Islamic Ummah implemented Islam at a state level, it led the world in science and technology for centuries. It even led the world in rocket technology, laying the basis for modern, missile warfare.

The US agency for space travel, NASA, credits the Islamic ruler Tipu Sultan as beginning the rocket age. The reception lobby of its Wallops Flight Facility has a painting, showing the Mysorean rockets being fired by Tipu Sultan’s army, at the British Cavalry.

After the martyrdom of Tipu Sultan, the British used reverse-engineering of the Mysorean rockets to make its Congreve rockets. This technology was used for both the US’s Apollo XI moon mission, and the Indian Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

Ruling by Islam is the missing piece to ensuring great success in both the Dunya and the Aakhira. We have everything else. We have a large and youthful population. We have many talented, hardworking sons and daughters, studying in the world’s leading research centers. Allah (swt) has blessed the lands of the Muslims with the lion’s share of the world’s resources, including oil, gas, coal, iron, uranium and lithium.

Ruling by Islam means that we have a constitution derived from the Noble Quran and Prophetic Sunnah. It means that every policy and law must be according to what Allah (swt) has revealed. It means re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

It is not too late. It is time to stop watching the world pass us by. It is time to lead humanity by Islam again, as we did for centuries under the Khilafah.

Musab Umair – Wilayah Pakistan