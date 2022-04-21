The Violation of the Sanctity of Al Masjid Al-Aqsa and Worshipers by the cowardly troops of the illegal Jewish entity are ever increasing as the slavish Muslim rulers are normalizing relationships instead of fighting it

It is Obligatory for the Ummah to remove these Secular Rulers and Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) which will demolish the Jewish Entity whose Corruption has become Limitless

In violation of all sanctities, the soldiers of the Jewish entity stormed Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa after the Salah of Fajr last Friday, 15th April. In violation of the sanctity of both the time of the Blessed Month of Ramadan and the place of sanctity of Islam and Muslims, Al-Aqsa – the first Qibla of Islam and Muslims and the place of Isra-Miraj of Rasulullah (saw), the cowardly troops abused and attacked those performing Salah, those making ‘itikaaf and the faithful guards. They inflicted dozens of injuries, arrested hundreds, smashed the windows of the Masjid, fractured the limbs of those performing Salah, assaulted the chaste women and trampled on the prayer mats with their boots. All of this took place after hordes of settlers announced that they would enter Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa forcibly, to perform their rituals and slaughter their sacrifices.

What has happened today is through the persistent hostility of the Jewish entity towards Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, ever since its occupation. The attacks of the Jews are incessant, whilst the severity of their crimes has increased, as has their corruption, such that they now spill blood daily. Moreover, they were bolstered in their hostility against Al-Aqsa and its people by the negligence of the humiliated regimes and the normalization by the Muslim rulers-the collaborators and betrayers, until they began to seek to divide the Masjid, in order to make an impure foothold for themselves within it, as a prelude to their complete seizure of the Masjid as an inevitable matter.

O Muslims, this incident is of great import, as is the entire matter. Indeed, the violation of the sanctity of the Blessed Al-Aqsa in the Blessed Month, along with the beating of the chaste women, is more than enough to declare war and open all fronts against the enemy. In the rich history of the Islamic Ummah much less than this was enough to tear up treaties and mobilize armies. Was the Conquest of Makkah nothing but a response to the one who called upon the Messenger of Allah (saw), saying, “They fell upon us, killing us whilst we were bowing and in prostration”? Was the Conquest of Amorium, in Asia Minor, nothing but a response to the cry of a single woman, who cried out, “O Mu’atasim…?” Yet, now you see your sisters being beaten in the hours of Fajr, within the courtyards of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa! Whereas in the absence of the Khilafah, you have witnessed a humiliated episode when Hasina government sent our shoulders to conduct a military drill with the cowardly filthy troops of this evil illegal entity.

O Muslims, will you establish the State of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) whose army, Allah willing, will uproot this entity and those behind it, the Kufr American and British, as well as the rest of the Western Colonialist States, on a remarkable day that will be filled with loud Takbeers of the Muslim armies? It is a true promise, mentioned by the truthful and trusted Rasulullah (saw):

«لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me) kill him.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

17 Ramadan 1443 – Monday, 18th April 2022

NO: 19 / 1443