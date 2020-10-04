The Upcoming Khaleefah will act like Al-Mu’tasim to Protect the Honor and Chastity of our Daughters and Sisters

In Islam, Allah Azza wa Jal has elevated the status of our sisters and daughters with all attributes of dignities, nobleness, and gentleness. Whereas now, they have sadly become miserable preys under the malevolent secular regime of Hasina.

The heartbreaking and horrifying incident of gang-raping a wife while keeping the husband tied with ropes in Sylhet’s MC College hostel by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) criminals cannot be viewed as something in isolation from this tyrannical regime. These criminals are nurtured and protected with impunity by the regime over the years in order to create and sustain the climate of fear and intimidation to suppress the people. Whatever crimes they commit, they ultimately get away with it through regime’s judiciary. Bangladesh Regime’s thugs violate the honor and chastity of our vulnerable women while its judiciary fails them by letting the perpetrators go. So, only these rapist BCL individuals cannot be held liable for their crimes when all the apparatus of this criminal regime has been bolstering their confidence for years to commit crimes. It is thus no wonder that when a regime is based on criminals and thugs, they do not relent from keeping the sincere activists of Hizb ut Tahrir inside prisons for years for speaking the truth only, but without any hesitation frees the criminals within a couple of months to further continue their felonies.

O People, the more you tolerate this vile secular regime and its likes, the less there will be places left in which our women can move freely and safely. Let’s not be misguided by venting out your energies on those rapists only who are not the problem itself. They are mere symptoms of the long-standing problem, that is, secular democratic system which is constantly producing and protecting rapists and criminals. So, it is totally futile to demand justice from this regime which is rather trying to get us used to this rape culture that is taking new heights everyday by the Chatra League sexual predators.

O People, the real solution to this crisis for you is to invite your sincere friends and family members in our military force to uproot this criminal secular regime. They should immediately give nusrah (material support) to the truthful party Hizb ut Tahrir to bring back our real shield – the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood – to protect the honor and chastity of our dignified mothers and daughters. Invite the officers to react like what the righteous Khaleefah Al-Mu’tasim Billah did when he answered to the cry of a young orphaned girl who was insulted and arrested by the Roman soldiers. Al-Mu’tasim dispatched a mighty military force and conquered an important Roman base located in Malta just to defend the honor of that Muslimah. Throughout the history, the Khulafa (Caliphs) have always been the shield to protect the honor of our precious daughters and sisters. And this task they have always kept on their shoulders as an obligation by following the path of RasulAllah ﷺ who mobilized his armed force against Bani Qaynuqa tribe, besieged and expelled them from their lands for the honor of a single Muslim woman who was insulted by a Jewish man. So let’s make this call to the sincere Muslim armed forces members your only demand which can only put a permanent end on the violence of our women. RasulAllah ﷺ said: «وَاللَّهِ لَيُتِمَّنَّ هَذَا الأَمْرَ حَتَّى يَسِيرَ الرَّاكِبُ مِنْ صَنْعَاءَ إِلَى حَضْرَمَوْتَ، لاَ يَخَافُ إِلاَّ اللَّهَ أَوِ الذِّئْبَ عَلَى غَنَمِهِ‏» “…By Allah, this religion (i.e. Islam) will prevail till a traveler from Sana (in Yemen) to Hadrarmaut will fear none but Allah, or a wolf as regards his sheep” (Sahih Bukhari).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Wednesday, 13th Safar 1442 AH

30/09/2020 CE

Ref: 1442 / 05